Northern Ireland Protocol: DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson calls for 'fundamental change of attitude' in negotiations

Mr Varadkar vowed to be “flexible and reasonable” when attempting to solve issues with the Brexit treaty.

Sir Jeffrey welcomed the Taoiseach’s comments, saying: “The Protocol was not, is not and will not be supported by unionists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a mistake for its authors to press ahead with an agreement that has harmed Northern Ireland’s constitutional and economic place within the United Kingdom.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said Leo Varadkar’s comments 'indicate he now recognises the political reality in Northern Ireland'

“Whilst Mr Varadkar’s comments indicate he now recognises the political reality in Northern Ireland, we need to see a fundamental change of attitude in the negotiations if we are to see an outcome that is durable.”

Asked about Mr Varadkar’s comments, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly we have said for some time now that we’ve always felt it was possible to enact the protocol in a way that was flexible, and so obviously those comments are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But clearly we were still discussing at official level ways we can reach a resolution.

“That continues and obviously we would update if there are any significant changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said there were “not currently” plans for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with his Irish counterpart.

In comments reported earlier, Mr Varadkar conceded that the post-Brexit protocol is “too strict” and said he understands unionist concerns that the treaty has made them feel less British.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “One thing I have said in the past is that, when we designed the protocol, when it was originally negotiated, perhaps it was a little bit too strict.

“And we’ve seen that the protocol has worked without it being fully enforced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And that’s why I think there is room for flexibility and room for changes and we’re open to that and up for that, and I know from speaking to (European Commission) President (Ursula) von der Leyen and (EC vice president) Maros Sefcovic, that’s their position too.

“So, we are willing to show flexibility and to make compromises. We do want there to be an agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And, you know, I have spoken to a lot of people who come from a unionist background in Northern Ireland over the years.

“I do understand how they feel about the protocol. They feel that it diminishes their place in the Union, that it creates barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland that didn’t exist before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I do understand that and I do get that. But that’s also true of Brexit.

“Brexit was imposed on Northern Ireland without cross-community consent, without the support of the majority of people in Northern Ireland, and one of the good things about the European Union was that it diminished barriers and diminished borders between north and south and that was a great reassurance to people who come from a nationalist background in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I understand that there are two sides to this story.

“A lot of people who are unionists feel that the protocol has separated them from Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of people from a nationalist background in Northern Ireland feel that it separated them from the rest of Ireland.