Tanaiste Micheal Martin is meeting the main five political parties in Belfast amid the continuing stalemate within the devolved government.

One year ago, former First Minister Paul Givan (DUP) resigned as part of his party's protest over the post-Brexit deal.

The DUP contends the protocol is a border in the Irish Sea and is undermining the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU on the protocol remain ongoing.

Speaking after his meeting with Mr Martin, Sir Jeffrey said it had been a "useful and constructive conversation".

He said: "Over eighteen months ago we outlined the parameters for the way forward. We set our tests and those continue to be our yardstick for measuring any deal between the EU and UK.

"There will be no restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive until the protocol is replaced with arrangements that unionists, as well as nationalists, can support. Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market must be restored and our constitutional arrangements must be respected.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has restated his position that his party will not re-enter the Stormont Assembly until the Northern Ireland Protocol is replaced

"We are seeking the restoration of democratic decision-making to the Assembly, replacing the democratic deficit created by the protocol.

"Why should anyone want to deny the people of Northern Ireland, through their democratically elected representatives, a say or a vote on vast swathes of the laws governing our economy and which affect the people of Northern Ireland so directly?"

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has asked that the EU and UK “close out” on a deal on the protocol as quickly as possible.

She made the comments after meeting with Tanaiste Micheal Martin

Irish Foreign Affairs minister Micheal Martin (left) meeting with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast today

“I am very much encouraged by what we’re hearing, I think the Tanaiste shares that same assessment and we want both sides to continue in earnest to get a deal, to close this out, to close it out as quickly as possible,” Ms O’Neill said.

She said she was “encouraged” by what Mr Martin had said of the EU-UK negotiations.

“I think he shares the same assessment, that there does appear to be good soundings coming from what is happening.

“People seem to have went quiet, I hope that that means that they’re working really hard, that they’re going to get to a point where there is a deal on the protocol. I hope that that happens speedily, I would encourage both sides to continue doing what they’re doing.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media outside the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast following her meeting with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister and Tanaiste Micheal Martin. The Sinn Fein leader has asked that the EU and UK “close out” on a deal on the protocol as quickly as possible

“Then we need to get back into the Executive, because one year on is not good enough that we’re not sitting around the Executive table, and one year on is not good enough that the DUP have continued to punish the public.”

The Sinn Fein leader has said it would not be acceptable for the DUP to refuse to return to the powersharing institutions if there is a deal struck on the protocol.

Ms O’Neill told reporters in Belfast that she is encouraged by the possibility of a deal.

“I think the deal to be done here is between the British government and the EU, and I am encouraged by what I’m hearing in terms of where they’re currently at, but they need to get this over the line, there needs to be an agreed way forward.”

When asked whether the Executive would be restored by the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April, she said: “I hope that we’re in the Executive, I want to be an executive today, I should have been the Executive from last May after the election.”

She asked the DUP to “stop punishing the public” and to restore the Executive to “take on issues like the cost-of-living crisis and fixing our health service”.

When asked whether she would back changing the Good Friday institutions if the DUP would not return to Stormont even if a protocol deal was struck, Ms O’Neill sad: “I don’t think it’s acceptable for the DUP not to come around the Executive table.

“They present their argument that they’re not there because of the protocol, if there’s a deal on the protocol they need to join the rest of us.

“I’ve always said that I’m open to the idea of looking at how we work, how we operate, but we need to do that within the Executive.

“Let’s have a conversation about how things could work more smoothly in the future, I’m certainly up for that.

“There’s actually a mechanism in which to do that. It’s called the Assembly and Executive Review committee. Let’s have those conversations but the number one priority here has to be to get into the Executive in the first instance.”

