Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is speaking to Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president, on Monday.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said of the meeting: "They will continue to look at any progress that's being made.

EU and UK flags

"But as we've said on a number of occasions, there are still gaps in our position that need to be resolved in order to address the full range of problems created by the protocol."

Downing Street refused to get drawn on whether the Government was optimistic or not about a breakthrough.

