Northern Ireland Protocol latest: No 10 says 'big gaps remain'
Downing Street has said gaps remain between London and Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol, amid speculation that a breakthrough could be coming as both sides attempt to end the row.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is speaking to Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president, on Monday.
The Prime Minister's official spokesman said of the meeting: "They will continue to look at any progress that's being made.
"But as we've said on a number of occasions, there are still gaps in our position that need to be resolved in order to address the full range of problems created by the protocol."
Downing Street refused to get drawn on whether the Government was optimistic or not about a breakthrough.
"I'm not going to get into characterising in that way whilst we are still having these important discussions. I think the public will understand that for sensitive issues like this since right negotiations are able to take place in private."