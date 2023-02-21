The allegation has been made by Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) Chairman David Campbell, who is also a farmer in east Antrim.

Mr Campbell told the News Letter: "I have been appalled after a briefing I have recently received from a source close to the original NI Protocol negotiations. They disclosed that in the event of an animal health emergency here [Northern Ireland], responsibility for coordinating a response and for inspecting Northern Ireland farms would fall to the Irish Department of Agriculture in Dublin and not to DAERA or DEFRA in the United Kingdom.

"I am further told that this was negotiated by Irish Officials, one of whom boasted about this achievement.

The original Northern Ireland Protocol would see the Irish Department of Agriculture in Dublin coordinate any response to an animal health emergency in Northern Ireland - and could see southern inspectors on Ulster farms, it is claimed.

"I am asking for urgent clarification on this matter from HM Government, and if this is the case, assurances that it will be removed as part of the current re-negotiation of the Protocol."

The UK Foreign Office responded that under UK food legislation, Stormont’s Department for Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) “has always been the responsible authority in Northern Ireland”.

And DAERA itself firmly rejected his claim.

“This suggestion is completely inaccurate,” a spokeswoman said. “DAERA co-ordinates the response to an animal health emergency in Northern Ireland. DAFM [Irish Department for Agriculture Food and Marine] co-ordinates the response in the Republic of Ireland.

"This was most recently demonstrated in the response to the Avian Influenza cases in Co. Monaghan in November 2022, when disease control zones extended into Northern Ireland.”

During an animal health emergency in either jurisdiction veterinary staff may be shared, which has happened in dealing with Avian Influenza, she added.

The Irish Department of Agriculture Food and Marine echoed the DAERA statement. It noted the long-standing International Animal Health Emergency Response arrangement provides the basis for signatory countries to share personnel in the event of an outbreak.

“DAFM and DAERA-NI cooperate closely on a continuous basis in relation to Avian Influenza control measures over recent years, and DAERA-NI personnel have assisted DAFM in dealing with some Avian Influenza outbreaks in Ireland in 2021 and 2022,” a spokeswoman said.

A European Commission spokesman also rejected Mr Campbell's claim. "No, this is not at all correct," he said, adding that is "the UK authorities" which would coordinate any response in NI.

UUP Peer Lord Empey, who is a member of the House of Lords sub-committee on the NI Protocol, said he "could not confirm or deny" Mr Campbell's claim.

However, he noted that EU officials - who could be from the Republic of Ireland - can currently be present when NI officials carry out biosecurity checks at Larne and Belfast ports – and that permanent posts are being built for them.

He added: "I believe the principle was surrendered from day one [of the Protocol].”

The UK has accepted this in Boris Johnston's 'Explanatory Note' on the Protocol in October 2019, he added.

"It says very specifically that the purpose of the inspections would be to ensure that EU regulations were adhered to in Northern Ireland."

