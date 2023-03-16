News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland Protocol: MPs will get a vote on key part of Windsor Framework deal next week

MPs will vote on a key part of Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland next week.

By Richard Wheeler and Martina Bet, PA
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:37 GMT- 1 min read

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed MPs will be asked to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework on Wednesday March 22.

It represents the first Commons test for the Prime Minister's deal with the EU.

The agreement seeks to reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of GB goods bound for Northern Ireland that was created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It introduces the so-called Stormont brake mechanism that enables a minority of Stormont MLAs to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

The process could ultimately lead to the UK Government vetoing their introduction.

Details of how the brake will operate are due to be outlined in the secondary legislation, which Ms Mordaunt said would be published on Monday.

The DUP, which collapsed power-sharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the protocol, has said the Windsor Framework does not deal with some "fundamental problems" created by existing arrangements.

Rishi Sunak is set to allow a vote on a core part of his Windsor Framework next week
Announcing the business for next week, Ms Mordaunt said: "On Wednesday March 22 a debate (will take place) on a motion to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake in the Windsor Framework."

