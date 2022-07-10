Northern Ireland Protocol must be ‘first item in the in-tray’ for winner of Conservative Party leadership contest: DUP MP Ian Paisley

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Paisley also expressed confidence that the choice of leader should not prompt a change of course when it comes to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill introduced under the outgoing Boris Johnson premiership.

“If the next leader of the Conservative Party, or the next prime minister, doesn’t fix the mess that the protocol has created there’s not going to be a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland any time soon,” he said.

“It has to be a priority if they want stability within the whole of the United Kingdom. I would say that, whoever it is, the first item in their in-tray has to be to sort out the protocol.

“The Protocol Bill, which is currently going through Parliament, is one of the steps, one of the measures that needs to be taken and we need to see immediate action on that.”

Asked if he has been encouraged by the positions adopted by the candidates on the protocol so far, Mr Paisley said: “I was encouraged by the second reading and first vote on the bill in Parliament last week when we got, basically, unanimous support from the Conservative Party on the bill. A few didn’t vote for it but they didn’t vote against it, so I think it’s a very clear indication that the Conservative Party is, en masse, in favour of this bill.”

He added: “It’s up to the candidates and whoever is successful to make sure it gets through the House of Commons.”

Asked if he could pick a favourite at this stage of the race, the North Antrim MP was categorical: “No, I don’t even know all the horses and riders. Ultimately, it will be a matter for their MPs and for the members of their party and we will have to work with whoever they elect. So let’s hope that for the good of the nation that they elect the right person for what is one of the most difficult jobs at the present time.”