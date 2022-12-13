CEO Ann McGregor was speaking in the wake of a chamber survey which found that although 54% of its members believe that the Protocol is helping their business grow, 47% also say they are suffering challenges because of it.

The report found that Northern Ireland being in the EU customs union was facilitating good trade with the EU for many businesses, and that selling to GB remains straightforward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However it also confirmed that the critical problem remains trying to bring goods into NI from GB, due to red tape from the EU’s Irish Sea Customs Border.

Ann McGregor, Chief Executive Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Picture by Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Speaking to the News Letter, Ms McGregor referred to the most recent submission of the NI Brexit Working Group (NIBWG) - of which the chamber is a member - to the House of Lords, last month.

She said the baseline for any protocol solutions is the existing grace periods, which delay the full rigors of EU restrictions on goods entering NI from GB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NIBWG, she said, is calling for:

1. The reduction or elimination of red tape for retailers which bring goods into NI from GB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Easing restrictions on bringing in animal and plant products to NI.

3. A clear EU definition of what goods coming into NI are and are not "at risk" of entering EU markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. A radical reduction in paperwork for all goods coming into NI which are not at risk of entering the EU.

5. Import tariff rates which allows NI traders to remain competitive in the UK and EU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Allowing firms to recover tariffs paid to the UK on goods which remain in NI.

7. Formal and periodic monitoring of these solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Meaningful representation for NI at the table as part of EU-UK talks.