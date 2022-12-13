Northern Ireland Protocol: Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce calls for solutions that will include 'all local political parties'
The CEO of the NI Chamber of Commerce has called for a solution to the NI Protocol which includes 'all our local political parties' and which is ‘done with and not to' NI.
CEO Ann McGregor was speaking in the wake of a chamber survey which found that although 54% of its members believe that the Protocol is helping their business grow, 47% also say they are suffering challenges because of it.
The report found that Northern Ireland being in the EU customs union was facilitating good trade with the EU for many businesses, and that selling to GB remains straightforward.
However it also confirmed that the critical problem remains trying to bring goods into NI from GB, due to red tape from the EU’s Irish Sea Customs Border.
Speaking to the News Letter, Ms McGregor referred to the most recent submission of the NI Brexit Working Group (NIBWG) - of which the chamber is a member - to the House of Lords, last month.
She said the baseline for any protocol solutions is the existing grace periods, which delay the full rigors of EU restrictions on goods entering NI from GB.
The NIBWG, she said, is calling for:
1. The reduction or elimination of red tape for retailers which bring goods into NI from GB.
2. Easing restrictions on bringing in animal and plant products to NI.
3. A clear EU definition of what goods coming into NI are and are not "at risk" of entering EU markets.
4. A radical reduction in paperwork for all goods coming into NI which are not at risk of entering the EU.
5. Import tariff rates which allows NI traders to remain competitive in the UK and EU.
6. Allowing firms to recover tariffs paid to the UK on goods which remain in NI.
7. Formal and periodic monitoring of these solutions.
8. Meaningful representation for NI at the table as part of EU-UK talks.
Ms McGregor added: “We also acknowledge that the Protocol issues are not simply matters of trade and that there is a need for an inclusive consultative process in reaching a workable agreement that includes all our local political parties. A deal needs to be done with Northern Ireland, not to Northern Ireland.”