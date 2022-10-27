Northern Ireland Protocol: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tells Taoiseach Micheal Martin he wants deal on protocol

The two leaders held a phone conversation yesterday evening.

Mr Martin said they discussed the need to find “agreed solutions” on the protocol.

The post-Brexit trading treaty, which is fiercely opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland, has led to the collapse of the Stormont assembly and executive.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (centre) with Brendan Smith TD (left) and Lorraine Clifford-Lee (right) at the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly, Farnham Estate Spa and Golf Course in County Cavan, Ireland. PA Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Following his conversation with the prime minister, the taoiseach tweeted: “Good conversation with British PM @RishiSunak this evening.

“Discussed co-operation on Ukraine and ongoing developments in NI.

“Agreed on importance of EU-UK negotiations to find agreed solutions on the protocol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the taoiseach said: “The taoiseach and Prime Minister Sunak spoke this evening.

“The taoiseach congratulated PM Sunak on his appointment and looked forward to the two governments working closely together.

“They both agreed on the importance of EU-UK engagement to find agreed solutions to the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol and they discussed ongoing developments in Northern Ireland.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Taoiseach Micheal Martin this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The leaders agreed on the vital importance of a strong relationship between the UK and Ireland and expressed their determination to build on that friendship in the coming months.

“Discussing the Northern Ireland Protocol, the prime minister set out that his preference remained a negotiated outcome.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also had a phone conversation with Mr Sunak.

She tweeted: “Very good phone call with UK PM @RishiSunak.”