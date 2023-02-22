He was speaking in the house a few moments ago, in relation to a question from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Unionists have increasingly begun to fear that any EU/UK deal on the Protocol will merely ease the operation of the Irish Sea border for businesses, rather than dealing with the bigger constitutional question.

"Can I thank the Prime Minister for his efforts in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol,” Sir Jeffrey said.

"It is unacceptable that Northern Ireland has been put in this place, with a protocol imposed upon us that harms our place in the UK.

"It must be replaced with arrangements that are acceptable and restore our place in the UK and its internal market.

"Does the Prime Minister accept how important the constitutional and democratic issues are in relation to getting a solution?

"And will he agree with me that it is unacceptable that EU laws are imposed on NI with no democratic scrutiny or consent?

Sir Jeffrey and Rishi Sunak in the Commons, February 22, 2023

"And will he assure me that he will address these fundamental constitutional issues, and do so not just by tweaking the protocol, but by re-writing the legally-binding treaty text?”

Mr Sunak replied: “I've heard loud and clear when he says he wants and needs these issues resolved so he has a basis to work with others to restore power sharing and I know that is genuine.

"He raised the question of practical issues, and it's vital these are addressed but he also raises mr s a vital question about the constitutional and legal framework in which these arrangements exist.

"And I can assure him I agree: addressing the democratic deficit is an essential part of the negotiations that remain ongoing with the EU.

"Just as he has been consistent, so have I. I can assure him that this is at the very heart of the issues that must be addressed.”

