Sir Jeffrey was driven into the Larchfield estate shortly before 7.20pm for the short-notice gathering of the DUP’s 130-strong executive.

Around 30 protesters were assembled at the gates of the venue, some carrying posters warning against a DUP “sellout”.

The party has been using a veto power to block Stormont’s devolved institutions for two years in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements which have created trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving DUP Headquarter in the Belmont area of east Belfast. The DUP’s leader, who had a security detail, was heading on to meet with the party executive to discuss the possible return to Stormont. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It has been involved in protracted talks with the Government aimed at securing concessions on the arrangements that would address its concerns around trade and sovereignty.

The DUP appears to be approaching a final call on the Government’s proposed measures.

Before the executive meeting, the DUP leader was at the party’s headquarters at Dundela House in Belfast, where a number of his MPs and peers were in attendance.

A security detail accompanied him to his waiting car.

He declined to comment to waiting reporters as he left to head to the Larchfield estate.

Earlier in the day, he met party MLAs at Stormont.

If Sir Jeffrey presses for acceptance of the Government’s proposals and a Stormont return, he is expected to face stiff opposition from some unionists inside and outside his party.

They believe the boycott should only end once all economic barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, and the subsequent Windsor Framework, are removed.

While the deal being offered by the Government will seek to reduce red tape and offer additional measures aimed at strengthening GB-NI ties, they will not result in the axing of the EU and the UK’s jointly agreed protocol and framework.

Last week, in an impassioned speech at Westminster, Sir Jeffrey said he had received threats amid the speculation over an impending deal. The DUP has reported the incidents to the police.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said he hoped to see the return of the powersharing institutions, but added that he wanted to give the DUP space to hold the meeting and reach a decision.

He said: “I respect the fact that they are meeting and having internal discussions; they’ve had discussions with UK Government on an ongoing basis for the last number of months and so we all know what’s involved and we all know the details here.

“So it’s really a matter for the DUP to meet. I want to give them the space now to have their meeting.”

DUP peer and former Stormont speaker Lord Hay said Monday evening’s meeting is to “update grassroot members by the party leader of where we’re at with the talks with the Government”.

He criticised unionists who he said were briefing against the party.

He told the BBC: “The real traitors within unionism are people who continually brief against the party, even within the party, and all they’re doing is damaging unionism for now and the future.”