The report is being promoted by the Campaign for an Independent Britain (CIB), which bills itself as a non-party political umbrella organisation which has campaigned for Brexit for over 50 years.

As one of CIBUK’s affiliates, Facts4EU has just published a report entitled, 'Damning evidence against the EU and Irish government over the N.I. Protocol'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report mainly focuses on formal testimonies from senior customs officials from the UK, Republic of Ireland and EU Parliament, who it quotes as saying there was no need for any infrastructure between Northern Ireland and the Republic in order to facilitate trade and the movement of goods after Brexit. The testimonies are lifted from formal testimony given to Irish and British parliaments.

TUV Leader Jim Allister commended the report.

TUV leader Jim Allister warmly commended the report.

He said: “The infrastructure which was in place on the border for 30 years was not there to stop items which did not conform to trading rules but to stop murderers and gunmen who used the Republic as a base of operations against the United Kingdom and shamefully were protected in doing so by the Irish constitution.

Advertisement Hide Ad