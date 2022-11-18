The party's Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs spokesperson Tom Elliott says the extended grace period for animal medicines comes to an end next month, at the end of 2022 and so far, the implementation of the full protocol rules would mean that potentially half of all veterinary medicines would no longer be available.

"The potential impact to our agri-food industry is significant to say the least and this should never have been allowed to happen," he said. "We have an agri-food industry that is second to none, with excellent markets in GB, the EU and right across the world which contribute over £500 million to the economy of Northern Ireland.

"This is a very significant issue, not only for animal health and welfare but also for public health, the food supply chain and the Northern Ireland farming community. There is potential for severe repercussions. The risks are very real and need addressing as a matter of urgency and that is why I have written to HM Government to highlight this inequality and to ask that they do all in their power to resolve this.

4/12/2019 Tom Elliott pictured at the Ulster Unionist Manifesto launch at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast ahead of this months Westminster Elections. Mandatory Credit : Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Meanwhile, DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin when he visited her constituency on Friday morning.