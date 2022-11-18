Northern Ireland Protocol: UUP warns of huge risk to public health and NI farming economy
The UUP says the NI Protocol could have major public health and economic impacts when it blocks half of all animal medicines coming into NI in January.
The party's Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs spokesperson Tom Elliott says the extended grace period for animal medicines comes to an end next month, at the end of 2022 and so far, the implementation of the full protocol rules would mean that potentially half of all veterinary medicines would no longer be available.
"The potential impact to our agri-food industry is significant to say the least and this should never have been allowed to happen," he said. "We have an agri-food industry that is second to none, with excellent markets in GB, the EU and right across the world which contribute over £500 million to the economy of Northern Ireland.
"This is a very significant issue, not only for animal health and welfare but also for public health, the food supply chain and the Northern Ireland farming community. There is potential for severe repercussions. The risks are very real and need addressing as a matter of urgency and that is why I have written to HM Government to highlight this inequality and to ask that they do all in their power to resolve this.
Meanwhile, DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin when he visited her constituency on Friday morning.
“As the only Unionist MLA in South Down, it was a useful opportunity to impress upon Micheál Martin the need for the Protocol to be replaced," she said. "No unionist elected representatives in South Down support the Protocol. We operate powersharing, not majority rule.”