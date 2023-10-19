Northern Ireland Protocol: vets' body raises concerns over supply of animal meds

​Ensuring the free flow of animal medicines into Northern Ireland beyond the NI Protocol grace periods should be a top priority for UK and EU officials, a body representing vets has said.

A veterinarian preparing a syringe for vaccination of cow at farm

​The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has voiced concern that there will be a “serious risk” posed to both public health and animal welfare if Northern Ireland loses 51% of its veterinary medicines due to the post-Brexit trade deal.

Government officials have said they are working to find a permanent solution to the problem before the grace periods expire in 2025.

Speaking at BVA’s annual Northern Ireland dinner in Stormont, BVA president Anna Judson also stressed the importance of sufficient funding into animal health and biosecurity.

Ms Judson told delegates there would be disastrous consequences if a permanent solution is not found before 2025.

She said potential losses include salmonella and leptospirosis vaccines, both of which prevent diseases affecting animals and people, as well as flu and tetanus vaccines for horses and insulin for dogs and cats.

In February this year, the government announced the Windsor Framework, described as a “new set of arrangements to restore the smooth flow of trade within the UK internal market”.

However, critics claim it has failed to address many of the difficulties being caused by the NI Protocol.

During her speech, Ms Judson praised the ongoing efforts of the BVA’s Northern Ireland branch, including past president Mark Little, in securing the current three-year grace period, but said the concerns remain.

She also said the BVA will continue to lobby the UK Government and European Commission to prioritise the issue.

“It is absolutely vital that high standards of animal welfare and public health is protected.

"Finding a permanent solution must be a top priority ahead of the grace period expiration in 2025 to protect animal welfare and protect public health.”

The BVA has also stressed the importance of ensuring animal health and welfare is central to the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ new Future Farming Framework.

In her speech on Wednesday, Ms Judson said: “Investment in animal health and biosecurity is also an investment in human and environmental health, and it contributes to the efficiency and sustainability of our food production systems and agricultural sector as a whole. It is vital that sufficient funding is allocated.”