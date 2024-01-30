Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However union members in Translink insist they will walk out as planned on Thursday, bringing all bus and train services to a halt.

Unions have caused severe disruption across NI since last month in protest at the lack of pay parity with colleagues in Great Britain. On 18 January over 100,000 public sector workers took part in an unprecedented day of action across Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has put a £3bn plus package on the table to resolve the dispute and boost the ailing public sector, but says it will only be released when the DUP returns to Stormont.

Unions are calling on Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to release the funding package now that the has prepared to meet their pay demands. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is now selling the deal he has achieved with Government to address unionist concerns with the NI Protocol, which caused his party to withdraw from power-sharing two years ago.

It is reported that the 150-strong DUP Executive supported the deal in a secret ballot last night in Lisburn.

Speaking after last night’s decision by the DUP, Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) Assistant General Secretary Gerry Murphy called on Mr Heaton Harris to unlock the financial package now.

“The decision by the DUP to return to the NI Executive will be welcomed by the thousands of workers who took strike action on 18 January," Mr Murphy said.

Members of NIPSA outside Belfast City Hall, Belfast, as an estimated 150,000 workers take part in walkouts over pay across Northern Ireland. The strike is set to have a major impact with schools closed, hospitals offering only Christmas Day-level services, public transport cancelled as well as limited gritting of the roads in zero-degree temperatures. Picture date: Thursday January 18, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Stormont. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"This means the Secretary of State must now deliver on his promise and unlock the financial package he has withheld from the NI Department of Finance. Talks between trade unions and public sector employers must begin immediately so workers can reap the rewards of their principled resistance to these shameful political games.”

However the GMB union, whose members operate in Translink, said planned action this Thursday would still go ahead.

Peter Macklin, GMB Organiser said: "As it stands, there is no offer on the table; Thursday's strike will go ahead. However GMB will discuss developments with members and act according to their wishes."

The union says up to 2,500 bus and rail workers are due to walk out on 1 February. Public transport trade unions GMB, Unite and SIPTU announced the action on 23 January.

Up to 2,500 bus and rail workers will walk out "in anger" that Mr Heaton-Harris has not released funding for public transport services to allow "a cost of living pay increase".

This is the first of a likely four further days of strike action to be taken in February.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) also called on Mr Heaton Harris to release the funding.

INTO Northern Secretary, Mark McTaggart said: "Employers must now make a pay offer to teachers and school leaders that reflects their true value if they want children and young people to have access to the best possible education system. They must ensure that proper funds are made available going forward so that the cuts made to education services can be reversed and a properly funded education system can be put in place that meets the needs of all.”

Pauline Buchanan and Mark Langhammer, Joint-Regional Secretaries of the National Education Union, said: “NEU welcome progress towards re-establishing an Executive with sufficient funds to address outstanding fair-pay awards for the past three pay years. We will now work with alacrity within the teachers negotiation framework to finalise a pay proposal to put before our members by ballot.”

Claire Ronald, Senior negotiating Officer at the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, said the developments with the DUP were “an important breakthrough that is long overdue” and also that it "removes any remaining excuses not to deliver fair pay for HSCNI staff”.

She added: “Health and social care staff in Northern Ireland remain the lowest paid across the UK. They are yet to be offered a pay uplift for 2023/24 and without a functioning assembly have had no way to discuss the non-consolidated award that England received for 2022/23."

Mr Heaton-Harris welcomed the political progress this morning, but made no mention of imminently releasing any funds.

“This is a welcome and significant step,” he said. “I am grateful to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and colleagues for the constructive dialogue over the past months and to the other political parties in Northern Ireland for the patience they have shown during this time.

“I am pleased that the DUP have agreed to accept the package of measures that the UK Government has put forward and as a result they are ready to return to the Northern Ireland Assembly and nominate representatives to the Northern Ireland Executive.

“Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said this is subject to the binding commitments between the Democratic Unionist Party and the UK Government - I can confirm that we will stick to this agreement.

