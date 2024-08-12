Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said that nationalist youths launched petrol bombs, fireworks and heavy masonry at officers at Nailors Row for several hours on Saturday evening, close to the mainly Protestant Fountain Estate.

Police used a number of tactics to de-escalate the situation, including use of the Public Order Dog Unit, however 10 officers were injured.

Up to 50 youths attacked police, with some of them reported to be young boys. A 46-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour and is expected to appear in court in September.

Jeanette Warke is Project Leader with the Cathedral Youth Club in the Fountain Estate in Londonderry. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The rioting came directly after the Apprentice Boys held their annual parade and celebrations in the city without incident, involving some 150 clubs and bands and with 12,000 people.

Jeantte Warke is project manager at the Cathedral Youth Club in the Fountain Estate, which is surrounded by a protective peace wall.

The estate is very close to where youths attacked police, on Nailor's Row.

She said that the estate comes under sustained attack every summer from nationalist youths.

"I have heard that a boy of around seven was seen throwing a petrol bomb at police," she said.

"In one sense I am quite surprised by this trouble because of all the good work that's going on at the moment between both communities.

She said youth work in the Fountain and The Bogside has been occupying many youths at this time.

"These guys aren't getting involved so there must be a gap somewhere."

Like many others, she blames dissident republicans for orchestrating the attacks.

"Of course it is. It always is. I would say the kids are organised and told to do it."

She confirmed that missiles were thrown over the peace wall into the tiny enclave over the weekend. This happens every summer in the wake of the Twelfth, she says.

"That's a normal for the 12th period and we are used to it."

DUP MLA for the area Gary Middleton condemned the violence against police and said those involved were trying to raise tensions.

“This was deeply concerning and was clearly orchestrated," he said. "The violence in Londonderry over the last 24 hours has been a direct effort to stir up tensions and provoke a reaction.

"The police must be commended for how they protected the Fountain area from attacks but in doing so had to sustain a barrage of masonry, petrol bombs and stones. My thoughts are with all those officers who were on duty and we wish the injured officers a full and speedy recovery."I will be pressing the police to ensure cases are sent to the Public Prosecution Service. Those involved in this violence need to see that their actions will result in a stiff sentence.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood told the BBC he was saddened to see footage of the trouble which appeared to show “young children with petrol bombs in their hands and attacking police officers”.

He added: “These things don’t happen by accident, I am sure the people orchestrating it were at a very safe distance.”