There has been uncertainty around funding for the redevelopment after reports suggested it could cost as much as £308 million.

In 2011, the Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million to the project.

In February, the Irish Government offered £40 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million.

A general view of Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast

Last week First Minister Michelle O’Neill said they were awaiting the UK Government’s decision on plugging the remaining funding gap.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn told the Commons during Northern Ireland questions: “The UK’s successful bid to host with Ireland the 2028 Euros is a fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland, but with just three years left to build the Casement Park Stadium, the Executive has yet to invite tenders.

He added: “Given the clock is now clicking, how does (Mr Heaton-Harris) intend, with others, to honour that guarantee so the stadium gets built on time?”

Mr Heaton-Harris responded: “I really do want to see these Euro games played at Casement Park. I made clear that I would like to see Euro 2028 games take place in Casement Park, however, the latest costs that I’ve seen are significantly higher than the ones they were a year ago.

“And any tax-payer contribution to the Casement Park project will need to be made on a value-for-money basis, and I’ve said also many times there is no blank cheque here, especially when there is no contractor appointed yet, we do not want to artificially inflate a price.

“The Northern Ireland Executive will also need to decide on whether and how it will underwrite any future increases in cost, so we are all, all partners are working together to try and figure out what the number is and how we can deliver on it.”

A TUV spokesperson said of Mr Heaton-Harris’ comments: “The idea that European Championship games would be hosted in Casement was always nonsense. This is a football tournament and yet we face the very real prospect of it leaving no football legacy.

“Casement should not get a penny more. It was an ill-conceived project from the off which has ran grossly over budget and frankly the government, whether at Westminster or Stormont, can spend our money better.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the session, Mr Heaton-Harris said Whitehall civil servants would “collaborate with” Stormont in their efforts to “transform” public services in the region.

He outlined: “There is now a fantastic opportunity and we are trying to take it, for the UK Government to collaborate with and support the Northern Ireland Executive to transform public services.