Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn will meet Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin at Hillsborough Castle on Thursday.

Mr Benn became Secretary of State following the Labour landslide in the UK General Election.

Mr Martin, who is the Irish foreign affairs minister, will participate in the formal engagement as officials in Dublin and London seek a "reset" in relations.

One of the key topics for discussion is the UK's controversial Legacy Act, which offers a limited form of immunity for perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn

Irish premier Simon Harris has said a reset in UK- Ireland relations means a victim-centred approach to legacy issues in Northern Ireland.

The Irish government recently mounted a legal case in the European Court of Human Rights against the legacy laws introduced by the previous UK government.

Ahead of the election in the UK, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - now Prime Minister - vowed to repeal the contentious legislation provisions.