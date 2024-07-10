Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn to meet Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 10th Jul 2024, 19:11 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 19:23 BST
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn will meet Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin at Hillsborough Castle on Thursday.

Mr Benn became Secretary of State following the Labour landslide in the UK General Election.

Mr Martin, who is the Irish foreign affairs minister, will participate in the formal engagement as officials in Dublin and London seek a "reset" in relations.

One of the key topics for discussion is the UK's controversial Legacy Act, which offers a limited form of immunity for perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

Northern Ireland secretary Hilary BennNorthern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn
Irish premier Simon Harris has said a reset in UK- Ireland relations means a victim-centred approach to legacy issues in Northern Ireland.

The Irish government recently mounted a legal case in the European Court of Human Rights against the legacy laws introduced by the previous UK government.

Ahead of the election in the UK, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - now Prime Minister - vowed to repeal the contentious legislation provisions.

Elsewhere, Irish officials have also sought commitments from the UK over the funding of Casement Park ahead of Euro 2028.

