The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which proposes an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes for people who co-operate with an information body, has sparked widespread opposition from victims of the conflict and both nationalist and unionist political parties in Northern Ireland.

It is set to go to the House of Lords for a second reading in the coming weeks as Parliament returns.

The Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, met with the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors, Ian Jeffers, and members of the Victims and Survivors Forum in Northern Ireland on Monday ahead of the bill's second reading later this autumn.

Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, has insisted he believes a negotiated solution between the UK Government and the EU is possible

Following the meeting, Mr Heaton-Harris repeated an assertion made last month that the Bill can be improved.

The Northern Ireland Office, in a statement, said the meeting "builds on engagement that the Northern Ireland Office’s Parliamentary Under Secretary Lord Caine has carried out over the past months, hearing views from a range of stakeholders that will be affected by the Bill."

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I wish to express my appreciation to the Victims Commissioner and the Victims and Survivors Forum. It has been a humbling experience to hear from those who have been so deeply affected by the Troubles.

“It is clear the current system for addressing the past is delivering neither justice nor information to the vast majority of victims and survivors. It is our responsibility as Government to be honest about the practicalities involved in addressing legacy issues, while trying to deliver the best possible outcomes for both families and society.”

He continued: “I have listened to the views of the Commissioner and those involved with the Victims and Survivors Forum. The Forum’s feedback, and that of many other stakeholders across Northern Ireland, will no doubt be reflected in the debate during the second reading of the Bill.”