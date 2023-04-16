News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
4 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
7 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
8 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
8 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
9 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris enjoys visit to Coleraine Showgrounds for Irish Premiership clash against Linfield

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and his wife Jayne enjoyed a visit to the Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday.

By Staff Reporter
Published 16th Apr 2023, 19:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 20:13 BST

The minister, a qualified referee, was invited by Coleraine FC for the Premiership game against Linfield, which the Belfast side won 1-0.

The Coleraine board used the visit to show the minister theneed for developing The Showgrounds into The North West RegionalStadium, and bringing major football matches out of Belfast.The minister was also joined by Stephen Martin, the IFA chairman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Heaton-Harris – along with Oscar winner James Martin – took time after the game to meet the “Young Strikers” who played at the half time interval, raising money for the Special Olympics.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, Oscar winning actor James Martin and Coleraine Chairman Colin McKendry.Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, Oscar winning actor James Martin and Coleraine Chairman Colin McKendry.
Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, Oscar winning actor James Martin and Coleraine Chairman Colin McKendry.
Related topics:Chris Heaton-HarrisNorthern IrelandLinfieldPremiershipJames MartinColeraine