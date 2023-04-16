The minister, a qualified referee, was invited by Coleraine FC for the Premiership game against Linfield, which the Belfast side won 1-0.

The Coleraine board used the visit to show the minister theneed for developing The Showgrounds into The North West RegionalStadium, and bringing major football matches out of Belfast.The minister was also joined by Stephen Martin, the IFA chairman.

Mr Heaton-Harris – along with Oscar winner James Martin – took time after the game to meet the “Young Strikers” who played at the half time interval, raising money for the Special Olympics.