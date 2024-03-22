Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kate received support from across the political spectrum and beyond when the news broke on Friday evening.

Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the Princess of Wales will be in the thoughts and prayers of “so many” across Northern Ireland.

In a post on social media platform X, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “Sending heartfelt best wishes and love from so many in Northern Ireland to the Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales during a walkabout in Carrickfergus in October 2022. Picture Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

“May God bless her and support her and the family through this difficult time."

First minister Michelle O’Neill wished the Princess of Wales a “speedy recovery”.

Ms O’Neill said: “I am very sorry to hear the news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

“I send her my best wishes and the strength for her treatment, and a full and speedy recovery. A special word of thought to her young family at this challenging time.”

​The Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie MC MLA said cancer is “an invasive and insidious disease that many within our wider society face on a daily basis. They do so in private, surrounded by family and friends”.

The Upper Bann MLA added: “The news that the Princess of Wales is also battling cancer is of concern to the whole country but mostly to her family and particularly her young children. Sadly, she has to face this challenge in the glare of media speculation.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to wish Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and hope she, and her family, will be given space to deal with this terrible disease in private.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “On my own behalf and on behalf of TUV and those we represent I wish to join in the nation’s good wishes to HRH Princess of Wales on the distressing news that she is battling cancer.

“Cancer is no respecter of persons, but when it strikes a young mother it is particularly poignant. We trust and pray the Princess will make a full recovery and at this difficult time draw comfort from a nation at one in wishing her and her family well.”

​Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Stormont’s justice minister, responded to the Princess’s video announcement on X, saying: “Wishing the Princess of Wales speedy recovery to full health and hope that she can now be left in peace to focus on her health and her family.”

​Mrs Long’s party colleague, Sorcha Eastwood, whose husband is undergoing cancer treatment, said: “The Princess of Wales is in my thoughts and prayers as she shares her news of cancer.”

The Lagan Valley MLA added: “Every day people contact me sharing news of a diagnosis, every family is impacted by cancer and [the] Royal Family are no exception. One in two of us will get cancer – we must invest more in research and treatment.”

​SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said he was “deeply sorry to hear that Princess Kate is receiving treatment following a cancer diagnosis. Families across these islands know the stress and strain it places on people and their loved ones”.

“We hope she makes a quick and full recovery and our thoughts are with her family.”

​The Royal Black Institution sent its best wishes to the Princess of Wales and the Royal Family. A spokesman said: “We are saddened and concerned to hear the news that the Princess has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her, the Prince of Wales and their children.

“We send our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.”

Elsewhere around the UK, Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf said: “I'm deeply saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales / Duchess of Rothesay. I am praying for her swift recovery. It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected.”

Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething said: “On behalf of people across Wales, I would like to send our love and support to the Princess and her family at this very difficult time. All of our thoughts are with you as you continue your treatment.”