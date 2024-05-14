Former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Lord Empey at the Stormont, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

​A long-awaited livestock export ban is set to become law, amid unhappiness it does not extend to Northern Ireland with claims the province had been “sold out”.

The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill aims to prevent cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses being sent to the continent for fattening and slaughter from Great Britain.

But it will not extend and apply to Northern Ireland, with the UK government saying this is to ensure the province’s farmers have unfettered access to the British and Republic of Ireland markets.

Critics view it as further evidence of Northern Ireland still having to follow EU rules post-Brexit and being treated differently to the rest of the UK – a major source of contention to the unionist community despite the resumption of power-sharing at Stormont.

Speaking at third reading of the animal welfare legislation, former Ulster Unionist leader Lord Empey said: “We have not only a trade border up the Irish Sea but an immigration border and now an animal export border. Is it not time that people were told the truth, instead of being misled?”

Baroness Hoey, a Northern Irish Brexit supporter and former Labour MP, said: “I am very much in favour of the bill. But it is very important that members understand that, while we may be patting our backs and saying that it is wonderful that we have gone ahead with banning the live export of animals for slaughter, this is not a United Kingdom Bill – it is a Great Britain Bill.

“Once again, Northern Ireland has been left out. It has been left out, of course, because Northern Ireland has been left in the European Union single market.”

The non-affiliated peer added: “I just hope members realise that this is one of many provisions that now cannot be applied to Northern Ireland, because this government have basically sold out Northern Ireland and left it under the European Union for so many regulations.

“Unless we wake up and start to realise that, this will be the very beginning of the end of the union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Responding, environment minister Lord Douglas-Miller paid tribute to those who had long campaigned for the livestock export ban.

He added: “I am also acutely aware that there are some challenges in certain places where I have been unable to satisfy Lady Hoey and Lord Empey, on the specific details.

“However, I think that they are acutely aware that it is probably beyond my remit to address those issues.

“I have tried extremely hard through both individual engagement and the debates that we have had up to this stage to put the bill in the position that I think we all want it to conclude on, which is one where it will pass.

“Therefore, I feel sad that I cannot satisfy everybody in this space, but I genuinely believe that we can collectively be proud of this bill, and it does exactly the right thing at this moment in time.”