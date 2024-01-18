Stormont political parties have spoken very supportively of the Northern Ireland wide public sector strikers - but do they actually support the strike itself?

The News Letter asked the main parties if they actually support the strike itself and to give a brief explanation of the party position.

The UUP said it was "standing in solidarity" with public sector workers. UUP deputy leader and education spokesperson, Robbie Butler, said: “As a former Firefighter who participated in strike action over pay and conditions in 2002, I fully understand why our public sector workers have reached the end of their tether and will be taking industrial action this Thursday. My Ulster Unionist colleagues and I will be attending picket lines, demonstrating our solidarity with these underpaid workers."

In a statement, the TUV made it clear: "For the avoidance of doubt, yes, we do support the strike". The spokesman added: "TUV believes in equal citizenship for all who live within the United Kingdom. When our doctors, nurses, teachers and other public sector workers seek parity with Great Britain that is a legitimate equal citizenship demand."

Public sector workers walk from the picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital to a rally at Belfast City Hall, as an estimated 150,000 workers take part in walkouts over pay across Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday January 18, 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The DUP only went as far as saying it supports "the right to strike" without giving a verdict on the strike itself. DUP Deputy Leader Gavin Robinson said: "We support workers’ right to strike. Those working in our hospitals, schools and others delivering vital public services deserve immediate fair pay."

Sinn Fein did not directly address the question but strongly empathised with the industrial action. Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan said: "It is disgraceful that public sector workers are being forced to take action on the streets for the pay rise they are entitled to."

The Alliance Party gave a similar response: "The Alliance Party sympathises with all those taking strike action on Thursday, recognising the impact the current cost of living crisis and Stormont stalemate has had on public sector workers across Northern Ireland."

