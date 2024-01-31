Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A range of mothers with special needs, and their educational leaders, have repeatedly highlighted to the News Letter in recent weeks and months how ongoing industrial action causes intense emotional disturbance to children with special needs, when they cannot go to school as normal.

A spokeswoman for the Education Authority (EA) said: “The EA has been informed by Translink that they are expecting there will be no train or bus services – Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro or Glider, operating on Thursday 1st February, due to industrial action.

In addition, the EA has been notified by Unite the Union that members across the organisation are being called to strike for 48 hours on Thursday and Friday, 1-2 February, in relation to a dispute linked to the review of EA pay and grading.

​​Special needs schools ‘in particular’ will face the full brunt of industrial action when public transport and educational support staff strike go out on strike – beginning tomorrow. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

She added: “Where possible, we are taking steps to mitigate the impact of the action, however, given the industrial action by Translink on the same day, we are expecting significant disruption to school transport in particular, as well as disruption to some school meals and cleaning services. The strike action will also have an impact on the availability of classroom assistants which will affect special schools in particular.”