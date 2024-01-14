Northern Ireland strikes: Chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Robert Buckland calls for law to protect core services during action
Tory MP Robert Buckland said the legislation would help those who are in "dire need" to access services. He was speaking as thousands of public service workers in NI prepare to strike on Thursday. However unions have said the introduction of this type of legislation would be an "affront to democracy".
In July, the UK government introduced legislation in England, Wales and Scotland, known as the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023.
The new law means that during a strike a "minimum service" must be provided in health, education and transport. It now means that some employees in GB are required to work during strikes and could be sacked if they refuse. However the law does not apply to NI.
"My personal view is that minimum service levels guarantee that those in greatest need, whether it be through health emergency or other dire need, will get the service that they deserve," Mr Buckland told BBC NI's The View.
"I think that this is not only in the interest of the people we serve but of the trade unions themselves," Mr Buckland continued. It will be a devolved matter for the politicians in Northern Ireland."
However Patrick Corrigan, NI Programme Director of Amnesty International UK, said such the idea was “alarming”.
He added: “The rights to join a trade union and withdraw one’s labour through strike action are fundamental human rights.
“The legislation ignores key safeguards that protect workers’ rights under international law. It gives ministers sweeping powers to impose minimum service levels after whatever consultations they see fit, rather than requiring them to negotiate alongside unions and employers.
“This anti-trade union law has been just one of numerous examples of the Government’s drive to erode human rights in the UK. Thankfully, this is a devolved matter in Northern Ireland and the legislation does not apply and should never be introduced here by our politicians.”