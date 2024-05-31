Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The start of next week will see significant disruption to health and education, with school support workers and junior doctors both on strike.

More than 3,000 educational support workers are due to walk out once again in a dispute over pay and grading on Monday and Tuesday

It is the latest strike action by the sector, with classroom assistants, drivers, bus escorts, catering staff, cleaning staff, administrative, building supervisors and technicians all due to strike on 6 and 7 June.

The unions want a pay and grading review for their members, carried out in 2018, to be implemented.

Non-teaching education staff on strike outside Harberton School in south Belfast on Tuesday 21 May.Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

The also went out on strike from 20-22 May.

The Education Authority says that special needs children and schools are especially hit by strikes.

Jim Donley, GMB Regional Organiser, said: "GMB members employed across the education authority in non-teaching roles are angry and frustrated.

”They have simply had enough; they’ve yet to be acknowledged for their job roles despite the Education Authority agreeing the business case for the pay and grading review dating back to 2018.”

Junior doctors are also due to take action again, seeking a 30% pay uplift to recover what they say are non-inflationary pay rises over 15 years.

They are due to strike from 7am on 6 June through to 7 am on 8 June.

Their previous 48 hour strike from 22 May caused 5,125 cancelled or postponed appointments across Northern Ireland.