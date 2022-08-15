Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Sudgen said she has been contacted by students from her constituency desperately struggling to meet rising rents and living costs while receiving a fraction of the loans and grants of their classmates.

The Independent MLA has written to the Minister for the Economy asking for immediate help to enable students to continue their studies.

She said: “Students from Northern Ireland are at a serious disadvantage compared to their peers from other parts of the UK. Many are finding it impossible simply to pay rent and living costs from the loans they receive – even those receiving the maximum amount currently possible.

Students are facing rising rents and living costs. PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

“One student contacted me to say they receive the maximum student maintenance loan of £4,480 because they come from a low income family. Their peers from England in the same situation receive more than double that – £9,702.

“Northern Irish students in London receive slightly more – £6,170 – but rents and living costs across the whole of Great Britain have all sky-rocketed. Rent alone in most parts of England can average around £8,000 per year and most have to pay over the summer months when they often aren’t in use and during which loan instalments aren’t paid.

“This is all before bills, food and other essentials, such as books, are taken into consideration. Students aren’t simply having to get jobs – they are having to work long hours each week, which inevitably impacts on their studies.”

Ms Sugden said that students from lower income families are unable to rely on financial support from their families, meaning they are much more likely to have to work longer hours.

She said: “Their studies will therefore be disproportionately affected. If they do manage to support themselves through their full university course, then when they come out the other end they will be saddled with far higher debts and loan repayments.

“All students from Northern Ireland are in need of greater support – particularly those studying in Great Britain. But if the government is genuine in its desire to enable students from all socio-economic background to have the same opportunities, then there is much more levelling up of the playing field to be done to ensure this.

Meanwhile the head of the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) has said that this year’s race for university places is expected to be one of the most competitive yet, with almost 40% of students thought likely to make use of the clearing system to get a place on a course.