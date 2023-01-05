Northern Ireland terrorist victims face ‘difficult year’

Ongoing incidents of sectarian chanting as well as the Government's proposed legacy legislation, which has been branded an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes, have been criticised by the Ulster Human Rights Watch group.

Leinster Rugby recently apologised after Celtic Symphony, which features pro-IRA lyrics "Ooh, ah, up the 'RA", was played in the RDS Arena.

It was the latest incident in a series, including a young woman singing it during a selfie clip with former DUP leader Arlene Foster, whose father was shot by the Provisional IRA.

Meanwhile, the Legacy Bill is continuing the make its way through Parliament.

The draft legislation, which is not yet enacted, would offer immunity from prosecution for people accused of Troubles offences, as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body, and also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Ulster Human Rights Watch said the Government's decision to forge ahead with legacy legislation, coupled with the continuing and "hurtful glorification" of terrorist acts, leaves victims feeling "isolated and re-traumatised".

Axel Schmidt, from the Lurgan-based group, hit out at the "lack of sensitivity" towards victims.

"Every political party in Northern Ireland and the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors for NI oppose the legacy legislation that is going through Parliament, yet the Government has single-mindedly ploughed ahead with what will likely turn out to be bad law," he said.

"Victims of barbarous acts of brutality perpetrated against defenceless men, women and children deserve better.

"Instead of undermining the rule of law and closing off the prospect of prosecutions, the Government should be looking at victim-centred and sensitive options.

"To add insult to injury for victims, the eulogising of murderers who cold-bloodedly went about their nefarious work is a source of constant pain.

"It's stomach-churning and revolting every time there's a vile chant, whether at a sporting occasion or at a concert.

"The lack of sensitivity is appalling. It reflects an awful indifference to their continuing suffering, sometimes decades after losing loved ones.

