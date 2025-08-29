Monday marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most shocking atrocities of the Troubles - when IRA gunmen murdered five Orangemen during a quiet lodge meeting at Tullyvallen in South Armagh.

It was the single biggest loss of life the Orange Order suffered in one attack. As such the anniversary has been adopted as Orange Victims Day, in remembrance of all 343 Orangemen and one Orangewoman murdered during the Troubles - representing one in every ten of all those killed.

The Tullyvallen Massacre saw IRA terrorists attack Tullyvallen Orange Hall on 1 September 1975 during a meeting of Tullyvallen Guiding Star Temperance LOL 630.

Two gunmen entered and opened fire while others shot through the windows, murdering five men.

Survivors of the Tullyvallen Orange Hall Massacre, Berry Reaney and John Henry on Friday 29 August 2025, pictured with a plaque in their lodge in memory of those murdered. Photo: E Boyle

Those murdered were father and son, James McKee JP (73) Worshipful Master and Ronnie McKee (40); Lodge secretary Nevin McConnell (48); Chaplain John Johnston (80) while William Herron (68), died two days later from his wounds. Six other members were injured in the atrocity.

The terrorists also left a 2lb bomb outside the hall which was defused by the army.

Two other members of the lodge were also murdered by terrorists - William Meaklim on 15 August 1975 and Joe McCullough on 25 February 1976.

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims group SEFF, says the attack was part of the IRA's strategy of "ethnic cleansing" of Protestants from the area.

A memorial plaque at Tullyvallen Orange hall, near Newtownhamilton, in memory of lodge members murdered by the IRA in the notorious attack.

“The Tullyvallen attack was a premeditated act of ethnic cleansing designed to drive the minority Protestant community out of south Armagh," he said.

His granny's first cousin John Johnston, 80, was the eldest of the Tullyvallen victims. John was a retired farmer from the Cloghoge area outside Crossmaglen, where Kenny's family have lived for 13 generations.

He was known as “a gentleman who had a strong Christian faith” who was well liked and respected by his neighbours.

Kenny added: “For years I attended youth club in Tullyvallen Orange Hall with my brothers, not fully appreciating the happenings within that hall. We were ignorant of the fact that the table which was used to support monitors for computer games was the lodge table which carried significant scorch damage from the bullets which struck it on that fateful night."

A photo of the scene of the Tullyvallen Massacre the day after it happened, on 1 September 1975. Assistant Chief Constable Charles Rodgers can be seen wearing a hat. Photo: Pacemaker.

He added that terrorism did not "break" many within the minority Protestant community in south Armagh who refused to leave their ancestral homes.

"The bereaved families and injured of Tullyvallen are dignified, humble people who have never sought notoriety, they are people of resolute faith, quiet courage and decency” he added.

In 2017 it was revealed that one of the gunmen left a cap containing two hairs; the Kingsmills Massacre inquest heard that the hair had been DNA tested, however police declined a request for an interview about the results.

:: On 1 September an Act of Remembrance for all victims will be held at the Memorial Garden, Sloan’s House, Loughgall, attended by the leaders of all the Loyal Orders

Pictured is one of the banners that will be on show from 2-6 September in the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall, Londonderry. Over sixty banners and Lambeg drums bearing portraits of Orangemen murdered during the Troubles will be on display.

:: On 2-6 September an exhibition will run in the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall, Londonderry featuring over sixty banners and Lambeg drums bearing portraits of those murdered.