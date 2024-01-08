A victim of the Omagh bombing has slammed the Irish government for taking legal action against the UK government over legacy matters while refusing to open its own files on the 1998 atrocity.

Claire Monteith's brother, Alan Radford, was one of 29 people killed in the Real IRA bomb in Omagh in 1998. The bomb is understood to have been created in the south and driven to Omagh before exploding.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is taking an interstate case against the UK Government over its proposed Legacy Act in the European Court of Human Rights.

He said the “strong” legal advice was that the UK Legacy Act breached the UN Convention on Human Rights.

Police officers and firefighters inspecting the damage caused by the Omagh Bomb in 1998. Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed when a car bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town in 1998. Photo: Paul McErlane/PA Wire

On Monday it was revealed that the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has written to Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheal Martin, in response, challenging him to list the number of Troubles-related prosecutions in the Irish state since 1998.

Mrs Monetith also challenged Dublin’s legal case against the UK, as it has refused to comply with a Belfast High Court call for public inquiries into the bombing on both sides of the border.

"The Irish government wants all their questions answered but when the shoe is on the other foot, they have no notion of doing it whatsoever," she said. "It's absolutely ludicrous that they've taken this legal action, given the fact that they have denied us so much."

John Sproule's brother, Ian, was murdered by the IRA in Castlederg in 1991. The IRA tried to justify the attack by producing a Garda intelligence report which alleged he was in the UVF - which his family rejects.

"When I saw it on TV it made me sick," he said of Dublin's legal action. "I've been campaigning from 2014 for answers from the Republic about collusion in my brother's murder but I have got nothing. Yet they demand truth and justice from Britain? It is ridiculous.”

Victims Campaigner Kenny Donaldson of the South East Fermanagh Foundation noted that former Irish Justice Minister Senator Michael McDowell revealed in 2021 that the Irish government had given a secret amnesty to the IRA . He said the UK are therefore "honourable rogues" for passing similar legislation publicly.

He added that he was only aware of Dublin prosecuting one Troubles case since 1998 - but it was the murder of a Garda and Irish soldier.

"For 12-13 years we have lobbied the Irish State for redress around its extradition record, and on cases including Omagh, Kingsmills, Ian Sproule, Terence McKeever, the Narrow Water massacre," he said. "However we have found that there has been an absence of will in progressing any of them."

However Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy strongly backed Dublin's legal action. He claimed the UK Government’s approach to legacy has “been about satisfying its own electoral interests” and “motivated by its own backbenchers and their desire to protect British Crown forces who were involved in all sorts of activities here over the course of the conflict”.

But DUP Legacy spokesperson Emma Little-Pengelly MLA called on Sinn Fein to clarify whether Dublin should hold its own public inquiry on the Omagh bomb.

When pressed on the question by the BBC on Monday, she said Mr Murphy seemed to be "throwing dust in the air" on this issue by calling for an all-Ireland inquiry instead.