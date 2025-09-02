Orange Order banners which memorialise some of almost 350 members murdered during the Troubles have gone on show in a poignant exhibition in Londonderry.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is hosting the exhibition of banners, drums and memorial items dedicated to their memory.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Moving Tributes’, is hosted in the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall.

Over 60 exhibits will be on display from lodges and bands across Northern Ireland, many featuring the portraits of some of the 343 Orangemen and one Orangewoman murdered.

To mark Orange Victims Day 2025, the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is hosting an exhibition of banners, drums and memorial items dedicated to the memory of its murdered members. Pictured at the launch are Rev Trevor Boyd; Grand Lodge Project Officer, Gary McCallister; Assistant Grand Master, David Morrow and Bro. Norman Johnston.

The order says that its murdered members represent one in 10 of all those killed in the Troubles.

Grand Master, Edward Stevenson said: “Following the success of a similar initiative held in Brownlow House, Lurgan in 2022, we are proud to host the ‘Moving Tributes’ exhibition in Londonderry.

"Throughout the Orange family, many of those murdered are memorialised on the banners and Lambeg drums which are carried with immense pride on parade.

"This exhibition allows the opportunity to study these memorials in closer detail and learn the tragic story of each one.”

Assistant Grand Master, David Morrow, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our Lodges in making their cherished memorials available for this event. Each one is a treasured reminder of those who suffered death at the hands of terrorism, and as such are hugely significant not only to the local members but to the entire Orange family.”

The exhibition opened the day after Orange Victims Day 2025, on Monday this week; 1 September was chosen because it marks the anniversary of the Tullyvallen Massacre in 1975, the single biggest loss of life the order suffered in one attack.

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the atrocity - when IRA gunmen murdered five Orangemen during a quiet lodge meeting at Tullyvallen in south Armagh.

Two gunmen entered and opened fire while others shot through the windows, murdering five men and injuring six others.

Those murdered were James McKee, and son Ronnie McKee, Nevin McConnell and John Johnston, with William Herron dying two days later from his injuries. Two other lodge members were murdered seperately – William Meaklim and Joe McCullough.

A banner in memory of the attack will be on show this week.

Alistair Cardwell, District Master of Killymain District LOL No1, took part in the 2022 exhibition.

His district displayed a bannerette which depicts a roll of honour naming all those from his district who were murdered.

“There are 13 names on the banner and they were all members of the security forces,” Mr Cardwell said.

He found it very poignant to bring the banner along to an exhibition with similar counterparts from across NI, he added.

“We were very keen to put their names on a bannerette because, while we do have the names back in the hall, many more people will see their names on a bannerette than will them on the plaque,” he said.

"We feel it is important to have those names regularly out there in public to make sure that the sacrifices made by these men will not be forgotten by future generations.”