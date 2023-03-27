The inquest is examining the IRA murder of 10 Protestant workmen in south Armagh as they travelled home from work 1976.

Preliminary hearings of the inquest began in 2014 and all so far have taken place in Belfast.

However, the next hearing is to take place outside the city for the first time in nine years - in Dungannon this Friday at 9:30am.

Alan Black, the sole survivor of the Kingsmills Massacre, is concerned that efforts are being made to "hide away" the final hearings of the legacy inquest into the atrocity after it is to be taken out of Belfast for the first time in nine years.

Sole survivor Alan Black - who was shot 18 times but survived - says this could be the penultimate hearing and is thus very concerned about the change of venue.

Last month the News Letter revealed that after nine years of pursuit, Garda had finally given evidence on what they knew about the attack- but in a behind-closed-doors hearing in Dublin in March 2022.

And although Alan has been supplied a redacted report of the hearing, he has been forbidden from discussing its content.

He is expecting this Friday's hearing to discuss the "secret" Dublin hearing and his judicial review attempt to force the court to name a key IRA suspect.

He is therefore very concerned that the inquest is being moved out of Belfast for the first time.

"It is an absolute joke," he said, adding that the move is "very awkward" for the families and legal teams.

“I am very concerned this move may hide away some bad news without the usual media coverage that would normally be present at Laganside courts in Belfast".

The News Letter once again contacted the Irish government about Mr Black's concerns that the closed Dublin hearing was a serious breach of open justice - and his anger at being forbidden from discussing an official report about it.

This time the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs did respond – but did not directly address his concerns. A spokesman said the rules were set out in the Irish government’s Criminal Justice (International Cooperation) Act 2019. The Irish government “is committed to providing as much information as possible, in accordance with the law” he added.