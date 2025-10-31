Northern Ireland unionists welcome Andrew's royal exile: Move reflects King's responsibility and sympathy with abuse victims, say political leaders

Prince Andrew attends the 2023 coronation ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Unionists have welcomed the decision to strip Andrew of his princehood, titles and honours, with DUP leader Gavin Robinson saying the move “reflects the seriousness of the issues involved and the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Royal Family”.

All three major unionist parties in Northern Ireland have saluted news the King’s brother will effectively become a commoner, known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Thursday night’s bombshell statement from Buckingham Palace revealed that a process to legally strip Andrew of his titles is under way, and he has been formally struck from the official roll of the peerage.

Disgraced Andrew had many links to Northern Ireland; on his marriage in 1986 he became Baron Killyleagh, a new title created for him named after the Co Down village and its nearby 12th century castle.

Prince Andrew, acting as Colonel in Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment, jokes with new recruits during a passing out parade at the regiment's headquarters in Ballymena in 2003. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

He used to be colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment, a role that often brought him to the province for engagements such as passing-out ceremonies for new recruits. Along with his other military honours, it was stripped from him in 2022 amid attempts to publicly distance him from the monarchy during Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee year.

Two weeks ago, he gave up remaining honours, including the title of Duke of York. At the time Northern Irish political reaction was muted, but news he will no longer have the princely status he’s enjoyed since birth has been received as an important and credible move by the Royal Family.

Unionists also felt stripping him from the peerage and removing all his honours reflected the deep sympathies of King Charles for victims of abuse in general, as well as a mark of the seriousness with which His Majesty takes the issue.

Said East Belfast MP Mr Robinson: “The monarchy commands deep respect and affection across our nation, but with that comes responsibility and accountability.

“The decision to remove titles from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor reflects the seriousness of the issues involved and the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Royal Family.

“Our thoughts are always with those who have suffered abuse, and especially victims of sexual abuse. Their courage in speaking out must always be met with compassion and support. As a society, we must stand firmly with those who have been hurt, ensuring they are heard, respected, and protected.

“These are undoubtedly difficult and sensitive decisions within a family made under the full glare of public scrutiny. Our thoughts remain with His Majesty the King as he continues to lead the monarchy through challenging times.”

Ulster Unionist Steve Aiken described the choice of King Charles to essentially exile his brother from royal life as “a difficult decision, but a necessary one”.

Said the MLA for South Antrim: “While Andrew Mountbatten Windsor served his country with distinction as a Royal Navy helicopter pilot during the Falklands War, the serious concerns surrounding his associations and conduct have caused significant public disquiet.

“As a party, we are acutely aware of the sensitivities involved and the personal impact this has had on all those concerned. However, the integrity of our national institutions must be upheld.

“The Royal Family plays a vital role in our national life, and when that trust is undermined, it is right that appropriate steps are taken.”

A TUV spokesman maintained that Andrew’s situation had become untenable, stating that the disgraced royal had “clearly lost the confidence of the public” and forceful, final measures needed to happen.

“We welcome the decisive action by His Majesty the King,” said the spokesman. “Andrew had clearly lost the confidence of the public. It is right that the king recognised that and demonstrated his sympathy with victims of abuse more broadly.