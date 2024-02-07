Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald met with civil service trade unions this morning to discuss pay.

It comes after public sector workers - including health staff, education workers and civil servants - staged one of the largest strikes in recent history in Northern Ireland, many calling for pay parity with GB.

The UK Government has given Stormont £3.3bn on the resumption of the assembly to stabilise the public sector services - £600m of which was earmarked to settle public sector pay disputes.

Stormont’s Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald has said she is “determined” to see talks on public sector pay commence as soon as possible.

Speaking after meetings NIPSA, FDA, Unite and GMB on Wednesday, the minister said: “Working together with ministerial colleagues I want to ensure all our public sector workers receive a pay award reflecting the vital role they play in delivering public services.

"As minister with responsibility for the civil service, I met this morning with trade unions who represent our 24,000 workers. I reinforced my determination to see pay negotiations commence as soon as possible.

"The amount included for pay in the December financial package only provides funding for one year and falls short of what is required. Given the cost-of-living crisis and household budgets being stretched it is vital public sector workers do not have to continue to wait for their pay award."

Ms Archibald added: "I will continue to press Treasury for clarity on the specifics of the package offered and a longer-term solution to public sector funding that is not at the expense of the stabilisation of public services and finances."

Irish Congress of Trade Union Assistant General Secretary Gerry Murphy welcomed her comments. “We welcome the minister’s comments along with her recognition of the role that all public sector workers play in delivering our public services and her determination to see pay negotiations start as soon as possible,” he said. “The unified view of the trade union movement is that settling public sector pay is essential to the stabilisation of public services.”

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd has said he will meet transport workers' unions on Thursday.