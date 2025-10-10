Northern Ireland will quit the European Court of Human Rights like rest of UK, says leading Conservative Party MP
Alex Burghart, who is the shadow secretary for Northern Ireland, was speaking to the News Letter from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester this week.
We asked him about the fact that Ireland was suing the UK over the former government’s plan for a conditional Troubles amnesty, under the ECHR, yet had been given joint control of the process of examining the legacy of the past by the current Labour government.
Mr Burghart, who is also shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and a key political ally of the Tory leader Kemi Badenoch MP, said that Dublin would not have been able to sue the UK at Strasbourg if it had not been in the ECHR.
He said: “Now we have brought forward the most extensive analysis of why the UK needs to leave the ECHR that anybody has done. Lord Wolfson, who is King's Council, has done this 200 page document which looks at how the UK needs to leave the ECHR in order to be able to control its borders, in order to be able to take care of certain legacy issues, in order to be able to protect welfare, prioritise British citizens for British services. And it's true to say that once we have left the ECHR, as a future Conservative government has committed to do, it would not be possible for another country to bring such a legal action against us.”
Asked about the unionist fear that if the UK leaves the ECHR, Irish nationalists will be furious, leading to an opt out for Northern Ireland, and yet another Irish Sea border, Mr Burghart said: “So that won't be the case. In David Wolfson's report, he's very clear that we can remain committed to the peace process and the 1998 agreement and have the whole of the United Kingdom leave the European Convention on Human Rights, and that's what we intend to do.”
Mr Burghart also said he had always thought Ireland’s legal case against the UK was not “appropriate at all, and I didn't really understand why Westminster needed to bring Dublin into discussions about legacy”.