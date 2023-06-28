'Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to be indoctrinated into children': Carla Lockhart

DUP MP Carla Lockhart

Updates to the relationship and sexuality education (RSE) curriculum will now go ahead following the 373 to 28 vote on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced earlier this month that he planned to update requirements for RSE teaching in the Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes are aimed at ensuring pupils in Northern Ireland receive age-appropriate information about access to contraception and abortion services.

The regulations will make “age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights, covering prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion” a compulsory component of the curriculum.

The DUP, which had criticised the proposals, forced a vote in the House of Commons but MPs approved the change in regulations by a majority of 345.

Following the vote, DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “Northern Ireland has the most liberal abortion laws in these islands where babies can be aborted up to full term if they have a disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Such a frivolous approach to the life of an unborn baby sends a shiver down most spines. Northern Ireland used to be safest place in these islands for an unborn disabled child but now it is the most dangerous place.”

Ms Lockhart added: “For Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to be indoctrinated into children as acceptable will store up huge problems for the future.

“Both lives always matter. Northern Ireland needs more life affirming laws rather than more abortion ideology pushed towards our children.”

Seven DUP MPs voted against the regulations, with no vote recorded for North Antrim MP Ian Paisley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were joined by 20 Conservative MPs, including former ministers Sir Desmond Swayne and Sir John Hayes, as well as independent MP Scott Benton (Blackpool South).