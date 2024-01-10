Northern Ireland's planning system 'delaying investment in the economy' report states

Shortcomings in the planning system are “delaying investment in the Northern Ireland economy” according to a new report.

A new housing development. Photo: Alison Bagley

Published by the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the report states that the business body has become “increasingly concerned” with the performance of the NI planning arrangements, and that the current system is "impacting on the delivery of housing, both private and for an increasingly acute affordable housing need, and perhaps most critically, affecting the transition to net zero".

Among the Planning Improvement and Reform Position Paper’s recommendations is a call for the planning system to be “properly resourced” with “reform across the whole system”.

It also calls for a “short, sharp, independent review” of the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC), and recommends “a system of potential sanctions for failure to meet deadlines by both planning authorities and consultees, providing that it improves the overall system and does not result in a reduction in resource or more bureaucracy”.

The report has been welcomed by several political representatives.

DUP infrastructure spokesman Phillip Brett said his party has consistently “highlighted the damaging impact of our inefficient planning system,” and said it is “not fit for purpose”.

He added: This wide-ranging report highlights the transformative actions that are required, and mirrors many of the proposals we have developed for prioritisation by a reformed Executive.

"I commend the Northern Ireland Chamber on this timely report. It is long past time, that Northern Ireland had a planning system that was fit for purpose”.

Ulster Unionist deputy leader Robbie Butler said the report “highlights many of the challenges our existing planning system has created,” and added: “It is obvious that the entire system requires urgent and thorough review, ensuring that any amended and modernised replacement provides a simple, clear and efficient planning service.

"I, along with my party colleagues, will be calling on the department to undertake a full root-and-branch review of the planning system and will, when a functioning Executive returns to Stormont, call on the Minister to give this matter the attention it deserves."

Peter McReynolds of Alliance has also welcomed the report.

The East Belfast MLA said: “The recommendations in this report are exactly the kind of measures we should be implementing now to reverse the decline of a struggling system”.He added: “The report is the latest in a series of reviews from various bodies, spanning several years, all of which have identified the need for deep and meaningful changes to the planning system.

