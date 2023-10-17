Northern Ireland's second-biggest council votes to light up its buildings in Israeli colours... by one single vote

The second-biggest council in Northern Ireland has very narrowly voted to light up three of its main buildings in the colours of the Israeli flag.

The proposal passed by a single vote after meeting with opposition from Sinn Fein, the SDLP, and the Alliance Party.

The three above parties had favoured the idea of lighting up the buildings in white to symbolise peace – a proposal which had first put forward by Alliance members on Belfast City Council last week.

But the original blue-and-white plan, moved by the DUP, won out – with Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley having the casting vote.

The Israeli flag projected onto 10 Downing Street in an image shared by Rishi Sunak on Twitter

The meeting had been called specially to discuss the Hamas attack upon Israel, which happened 10 days ago.

The council governs an area second only to Belfast in population; the NI capital's territory takes in over 348,000 people, with Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon next with 220,000 people.

The council is very slightly dominated by unionists.

Sinn Fein and SDLP have 16 seats combined (15 and one), whilst Alliance have four and unionists have 21 (DUP 13, UUP six, TUV one and Independent one).

The Lord Mayor began the meeting by saying: "I've called this special meeting of council in light of the unprecedented and utterly devastating loss of life in Israel over the recent days because of the evil actions of Hamas terrorists."

DUP councillor Tim McClelland told the meeting: "Sometimes events happen or situations develop, either globally or perhaps locally, that are so terrible, indeed so shocking, that just demand our response.

"We on the Democratic Unionist benches believe such a situation is before us this evening.

"Lord Mayor, our purpose and intent in calling this special council meeting is to express our support for and solidarity with the state of Israel and its people following the horrendous acts of terrorism carried out by Hamas.

"Saturday, October the 7th was a dark day for our world. A day when ordinary Israeli citizens were indiscriminately attacked as they went about their daily business.

"Our Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said, no words can begin to describe the horror and barbarism unleashed in Israel.

"Daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, grandparents taken from people in the cruellest and most horrific way possible…

"As a council what we can do tonight is limited.

"One thing we're not going to do this evening is open a debate on the whys and wherefores of Middle Eastern politics.

"Suffice to say the scriptures tell us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

"Mindful of doing the right thing tonight, I'd make the following proposal – we request our three main civic buildings be lit up white and blue as soon as practical for a seven-day period as an expression of support and solidarity with Israel following the Hamas terror attacks on Saturday the 7th of October.

"Mayor we further propose a book of condolences be opened by yourself, Lord Mayor.

"This will afford an opportunity to those within our wider community to pay tribute to all the innocent victims in the Middle East at this time."

It is understood the buildings in question are The Palace Armagh, Craigavon Civic Centre, and the Civic Building Banbridge, though after four attempts no-one at the council's press office answered the phone to confirm this.

UUP Alderman Stephen Moutray seconded the proposal, saying "Jews across our UK and Europe feel fearful as never since the Holocaust".

Joy Ferguson of the Alliance Party then described the attack on Israel as "outrageous", "evil", "repugnant behaviour", and "clear war crimes".

She added that "the current actions of the Israeli government resulting in the subjugation of Palestinians also constitutes a war crime; the bombing and siege of Gaza is an illegal collective punishment on the people not involved in the conflict – this is not self-defence".

She concluded that "every life is equal and important, therefore we can't support the proposal to fly the Israeli flag and illumination of our council buildings, one nation over another".

She proposed an amendment to illuminate the buildings in white, and have a book of condolence "for all innocent victims".

Independent unionist Paul Berry hit out at the "barbaric attacks" on "innocent Israelites", and said his thoughts are also with the people of Palestine who are "suffering solely at the hands of Hamas".TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe said "men women and children were butchered because they were Jews" adding that "if it was right for the council to ill its buildings for Holocaust Memorial Day under the pledge 'never again', then the proposal that comes before us this evening is right and shouldn't even me a matter for debate".

Keith Haughian for Sinn Fein repeated the Sinn Fein line that "the attacks by Hamas against Israeli civilians and the Israeli bombardment against Gaza must stop immediately – there is no justification for the killing of civilians on either side".

He said Sinn Fein would not support the DUP proposal, and would instead back the Alliance one – a sentiment echoed by Thomas O'Hanlon of the SDLP, who said his party "unequivocally deplore what Hamas have done," but that "the Israeli government have refused to allow the pleas of humanity".

And Alderman Ian Burns of the UUP used his contribution to blast the "cowardly attack by Hamas terrorists", adding that the council had added special lighting to its buildings for the Manchester arena and Paris attacks, so the same should go for this one.

In the end, it came down to just one person – the Lord Mayor herself.

The vote among councillors was 20 in favour and 19 against, until the deputy Lord Mayor Sorcha McGeown made it even at 20 in favour to 20 against.

Tipping the balance was Lord Mayor Tinsley, who made it 21 in favour to 20 against.