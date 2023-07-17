News you can trust since 1737
Northern Irish boxer Michael Conlan apologises for liking tweet critical of Princess of Wales at Wimbledon

​Northern Irish boxer Michael Conlan has apologised for liking a tweet that was critical of the Princess of Wales.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

The Twitter post on Sunday was scathing about Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon, where she watched the men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The tweet, which featured a photograph of Kate holding hands with Princess Charlotte at the match, described her as a “prim, anaemic and vacuous woman”. It also called her “talentless” and “bony”.

Conlan, from Belfast, issued a tweet on Monday stating that he had liked the original message accidentally. He said: “Yesterday when scrolling Twitter, I unknowingly liked a tweet that appeared on my feed by someone I don’t follow. I deleted the accidental like as soon as I was made aware of it I and apologise for any offence caused.”

The 31-year-old former world amateur champion has twice challenged unsuccessfully for a world title in the professional ranks. In May he was stopped by Mexican fighter Luis Alberto Lopez when challenging for the IBF world featherweight title.

Boxer Michael Conlan has apologised to likely controversial tweet about the Princess of Wales. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeBoxer Michael Conlan has apologised to likely controversial tweet about the Princess of Wales. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Boxer Michael Conlan has apologised to likely controversial tweet about the Princess of Wales. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the men’s final at Wimbledon on Sunday along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate is the patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and presented the winner’s trophy to Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in a thrilling five-set encounter.

In 2019, Conlan, a former Olympic medallist, apologised after a song used in his ring walk prior to a bout on St Patrick’s Day in New York contained a pro-IRA lyric. Before the fight, the Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony – which contains the lyric “Ooh, Ah, Up The Ra” – was blared around the venue, prompting a backlash from unionist politicians. At the time Conlan said he had meant no offence and that he would not use the music again.

