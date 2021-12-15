Northern Irish citizens get £21 more spent on them than those in Great Britain

A LONG-TERM VIEW OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING SHOWS NI GETS CONSISTENTLY HIGHER LEVELS THAN OTHER UK REGIONS

It said that the amount of funding per year is currently running at £15 billion for the Province.

The data, contained in a statistical press release from Her Majesty’s Treasury, says that the Northern Ireland Executive receives “£121 per person of Barnett-based funding for every £100 per person of equivalent UK Government spending in Great Britain”.

This follows a long-term pattern going back many years (see graphic above).

The government statement adds: “The £15 billion annual funding settlement is the largest, in real terms, since devolution more than 20 years ago.

“It ensures that the Northern Ireland Executive are well-funded to improve public services such as education, housing, health and social care, and will support the UK Government’s mission to level up the UK and build back better and greener from the pandemic.”

Government spending has leaped up in the last two years thanks to the Covid crisis, with the treasury pouring cash into furlough schemes and personal spending vouchers, whilst also raking in less in tax receipts.

UK Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said: “We are committed to ensuring Northern Ireland receives its fair share, and the latest Spending Review has provided a record £15 billion a year to the Northern Ireland Executive.

“This funding is crucial in enabling the NI Executive to invest in towns, cities, and villages across Northern Ireland.”

