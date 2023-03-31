News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
3 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Northern Irish guitar firm which makes guitars for Ed Sheeran named by government as potential beneficiary of CPTPP global trade deal

A Co Down guitar-maker has been cited by name in the government’s PR drive to promote its new trade deal with Asia and Latin America.

By Adam Kula
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:16 BST- 2 min read

Lowden Guitars – which makes instruments for Ed Sheeran, among others – “could benefit” from the CPTPP deal “to grow their exports to new markets” said the government in a statement this afternoon.

It also said: “CPTPP will support jobs and create opportunities for UK businesses in every part of the UK, from beverage producers in Scotland, to manufacturers of machinery in Wales, to car manufacturers in Northern Ireland and the West Midlands” (though it is not clear which companies it has in mind when it speaks of Northern Irish car-builders).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CPTPP stands for the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

A promotional graphic for Lowden Guitars, based in Saintfield
A promotional graphic for Lowden Guitars, based in Saintfield
A promotional graphic for Lowden Guitars, based in Saintfield
Most Popular

It represents Britain’s biggest trade deal since leaving the EU, cutting tariffs for UK exporters to a group of nations which account for 15% of global GDP, according to UK officials.

The Prime Minister said it demonstrated how the UK is able to take advantage of its “post-Brexit freedoms” to strike agreements that were impossible when it was in the EU which will drive economic growth across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However critics have said the impact will be limited, with boosting the UK economy by just 0.08%.

Britain is the first new member, and first European nation, to join the bloc – comprising Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam – since its formation in 2018.

It follows nearly two years of negotiations, culminating in intensive talks in Vietnam earlier this month, when representatives of all 11 existing members agreed to the UK joining.

While Britain already has trade agreements with most of the CPTPP members, apart from Malaysia, officials said it would deepen existing arrangements, with 99% of UK goods exported to the bloc now eligible for zero tariffs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key UK exports to the region, including cheese, cars, chocolate, machinery, gin and whisky, will be among those to benefit, while officials said the services industry would also enjoy reduced red tape and increased market access.

Government insists its green lane scheme frees freight firms from 'burdensome' bureaucracy in face of hauliers' claims to contrary