Northern Irish schools decide whether parents are told their child is seeing a counsellor

The guidelines mean that schools can decide whether or not parents should be told about any counselling their children receive

Schools in Northern Ireland are deciding whether or not parents need to be informed about the fact their children are attending counselling, under guidance issued by the Education Authority.

If the child does not want their parents or carers to know they are having difficulties, an assessment will be made by the school about whether each child is ‘Gillick competent’.

That means children under the age of 16 can consent to their own treatment if they're judged to have enough intelligence, competence and understanding to fully appreciate what's involved in their treatment.

The policy – which is not restricted to cases where there is a concern for the child’s safety at home – has been criticised by the TUV and a women’s rights organisation.

Education Minister Paul Givan has been accused by the TUV of a 'laissez-faire' attitude. Pic: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye

Ordinarily, an assessment of Gillick competency is carried out by healthcare professionals – but under the guidance in Northern Ireland, it is decided in schools.

The HOPE Independent School Counselling and Therapy Service guidance tells pupils “if you want to have counselling/therapy without your parents/carers knowing your school will decide if you can do this”.

The News Letter asked the Department of Education for minister Paul Givan’s view on the guidance. A department spokesperson said: “The previous (ICSS) and current (HOPE) post-primary counselling service is managed by the Education Authority (EA). The HOPE Service Handbook for Providers and Educational Settings is available on the EA website… and states that pupils can engage without parental consent, if deemed to be ‘Gillick competent’”.

They added: “There is not a centrally funded or managed primary counselling service. Although schools may choose to use their budget to employ the services of a counsellor in their schools, this would be a matter for individual schools”.

There is a wider reluctance by the DUP minister to break the principle of school autonomy on issues such as this.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said “While there may be exceptional circumstances when a teacher may have to act without informing parents, I find it hard to understand why this wouldn't happen without the involvement of social services and in many cases it would also involve the PSNI. If there is cause for concern about a child's welfare about which its parents should not be informed surely the police should be advised.

“I am increasingly concerned by the Minister's laissez faire attitude to some issues involving our schools”.

The North Antrim MLA accused the minister of sidestepping questions about children in school being addressed using pronouns which are different from those used at home and the introduction of gender neutral toilets to schools.

“I will continue to press the Minister on these and related matters”, Mr Gaston said.

The Women’s Rights Network in Northern Ireland (WRN NI) has also expressed concerns about the policy. A spokeswoman for the lobby group said it “has concerns about the safeguarding implications of non disclosure to parents given that the EA has previously supported schools in socially transitioning children without informing parents, and that the judgement of Gillick competency seems to place an inappropriate responsibility upon school staff”.

WRN NI added: “Unless an adult working with a young person has undergone specific training on determining Gillick Competence, and following Frazer Guidelines, surely then it just becomes a matter of their own personal perception?”.

