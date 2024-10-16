'Not yet' - Invest NI finally admits there's no evidence of investment boost from NI's supposed 'dual market access'
A senior department of economy official has also said that trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland “remains evolving and uncertain”.
When the Windsor Framework was announced, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the so-called dual market access created the “world’s most exciting economic zone” and US President Joe Biden claimed American investors were ready to “triple” the $2bn already invested in Northern Ireland.
In January, Invest NI told the News Letter that the Windsor Framework had resulted in increased interest from investors - but wouldn't disclose what it described as “commercially sensitive” figures.
Since the original NI Protocol was introduced, Northern Ireland has unfettered access to the EU market but major restrictions on trade wth Great Britain.
The officials were questioned by the DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley in Stormont’s economy committee on Wednesday. The Upper Bann MLA asked for evidence of FDI investment “principally around the unique dual market access”.
Invest NI Chief Executive Kieran Donoghue said: “Not to my knowledge. At this point in time, not yet. I think there is still a relatively low level of awareness of the opportunity represented by dual market access. So on recognition of that, and following discussions with our colleagues in the department, we’ve set up a dedicated team within Invest NI – focused in on the issue of dual market access”.
He said his staff and the economy minister Conor Murphy are currently in Germany selling the dual market access – and it will in time be “front and centre” of Stormont’s attempts to secure foreign investment.
Mr Buckley asked if Ulster University’s senior economist Dr Esmond Birnie was right in his assessment that there is no evidence of unique dual market access benefits. Deputy Secretary at Department for the Economy Paul Grocott said it is at an early stage whereby “the exact relationship between, goods moving between Northern Ireland and GB remains evolving and uncertain. So until that is settled, it’s very hard to pinpoint exactly how business exporting or looking for investment could be directly attributed to those trading arrangements”.
Invest NI has been selling the supposed advantages of dual market access for a number of years.
