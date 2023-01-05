The BBC proposes to cut 36 jobs across NI with eight at risk in Londonderry. Output including the Breakfast Show and hourly news bulletins would be cut.

Assistant General Secretary of the NUJ, Séamus Dooley, has called on BBC Director General Tim Davie and Chair Richard Sharp to visit the city and engage directly with the community on the future of Radio Foyle.

The union says that with no Northern Ireland representation on the current BBC board decisions in relation to services in the region have been taken without any local input.

Seamus Dooley (Assistant General Secretary NUJ) has called on BBC chiefs to visit Londonderry to engage with locals about planned cuts to Radio Foyle.

Speaking in the aftermath of a crowded public meeting in the Guildhall in Londonderry on Wednesday night, Mr Dooley said that only an "out of touch board" would ignore “the angry and determined voice of a risen people”.

He said: “The historic Guildhall echoed to the rafters as more than 250 people demanded the retention of existing news services at Radio Foyle. The Director General and Chair need to show leadership, to engage with the community and hear what their incredibly local listeners have to say.

"The powerful testimonies from across every sector of the community are confirmation of the role which Radio Foyle plays within its vast catchment area, which extends beyond Derry’s walls."