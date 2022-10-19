North Antrim MP Ian Paisley made the comment after extra funding that had been agreed by the Causeway Coast and Glens council was put on hold following two separate 'call ins' of the original decision.

A call in is a legal mechanism which gives councillors the power to ask for a decision to be reconsidered if it was not arrived at "after a proper consideration of the relevant facts and issues", or if it would have a disproportionate adverse impact on "any section of the inhabitants of the district".

A group of nationalist councillors - three independent and three SDLP - have now submitted two separate 'call ins' which, in effect, have put the NW 200 funding on ice until legal advice is delivered.

NW200

Mr Paisley, speaking to the News Letter, said: "I'm disappointed these people have called this in. I think it's unnecessary and all it will do in my view is delay the inevitable approval of the decision.

"There are internal motorcycle union of Ireland issues which the council doesn't need to get involved in. I think that needs to be cleared up very, very quickly. It's a distraction.

"It would be a shame if the people who called this in robbed the area of £16 million of investment and support."

Coleraine and District Motor Club, meanwhile, has said it remains “confident” of securing the council funding – worth a total of £275,000 for the 2023 North West 200.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by Coleraine and District Motor Club said: “The North West 200 road races provide huge economic benefit to the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area and to Northern Ireland as a whole.