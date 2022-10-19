NW 200 funding row: 'Inevitable' council call-in will be overturned, says DUP MP Ian Paisley
An attempt by a group of nationalist politicians to block extra council funding for the North West 200 event will not succeed, a DUP MP has insisted.
North Antrim MP Ian Paisley made the comment after extra funding that had been agreed by the Causeway Coast and Glens council was put on hold following two separate 'call ins' of the original decision.
A call in is a legal mechanism which gives councillors the power to ask for a decision to be reconsidered if it was not arrived at "after a proper consideration of the relevant facts and issues", or if it would have a disproportionate adverse impact on "any section of the inhabitants of the district".
A group of nationalist councillors - three independent and three SDLP - have now submitted two separate 'call ins' which, in effect, have put the NW 200 funding on ice until legal advice is delivered.
Mr Paisley, speaking to the News Letter, said: "I'm disappointed these people have called this in. I think it's unnecessary and all it will do in my view is delay the inevitable approval of the decision.
"There are internal motorcycle union of Ireland issues which the council doesn't need to get involved in. I think that needs to be cleared up very, very quickly. It's a distraction.
"It would be a shame if the people who called this in robbed the area of £16 million of investment and support."
Coleraine and District Motor Club, meanwhile, has said it remains “confident” of securing the council funding – worth a total of £275,000 for the 2023 North West 200.
On Wednesday, a statement issued by Coleraine and District Motor Club said: “The North West 200 road races provide huge economic benefit to the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area and to Northern Ireland as a whole.
“The Coleraine and District Motor Club is disappointed to learn of the latest development concerning the Council’s support of the event but remains confident the application for essential funding to secure the future of the NW200 will have a successful outcome.”The council’s increased in-kind funding would be used primarily to cover the costs involved in setting up the North West 200 course, which became a priority after the course build manager resigned from the role this year.