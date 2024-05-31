Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TUV Newry and Armagh Westminster candidate Keith Ratcliffe was speaking after it was revealed that a garda has been deployed in Belfast to support Irish immigration investigations, following concerns in Dublin about people entering the Republic illegally through Northern Ireland.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed that a member of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) has been stationed in Belfast as part of engagement with stakeholders in the area.

In his monthly report to the Policing Authority, the commissioner said the bureau is focusing investigations on preventing “abuse of the Common Travel Area”, the Press Association reported.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris revealed today that a Garda immigration officer is currently working in Belfast to prevent illegal immigration to the republic from Northern Ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It is also investigating people who facilitate the illegal smuggling of people across the border.

Mr Harris said gardai are also returning people to the UK who have entered Ireland illegally and not claimed international protection.

People have been detected illegally travelling across the Irish border using a variety of modes of transport including buses, trains and taxi as well as private and rental cars.

Mr Harris told the authority that the GNIB had conducted 20 “days of action” in the last quarter of 2023 and the first three months of this year.

“This consists of significant checkpoint operations on the M1 motorway, which have resulted in the inspection of 172 vehicles and 102 people being detected entering the state without the requisite visas or identity documents.”

Immigration Enforcement Teams from the UK Home Office in Northern Ireland and Britain assisted the action.

“During these operations all persons entering Ireland illegally were refused leave to land (RLTL) and returned to the UK by ferry from Dublin Port to Holyhead.

“A small portion were returned to Belfast, where it was confirmed that they were resident in Northern Ireland.”

Additionally, he said the GNIB has established an operation to identify and prosecute non-nationals that enter the state with no documents.

To date there have been 101 prosecutions, with more than 60 convictions.

The TUV’s Keith Ratcliffe said Garda officers should not be supervising UK officials in Belfast to enforce Republic of Ireland immigration policy.

“We have been aware of this issue for some time,” he said.

"Last week we issued a press release pointing out that a bus heading south was stopped recently after crossing the border at Newry.

"Irish Immigration officials came on board and used racial profiling to identify people they thought were illegal immigrants. They took one individual away in a van.

"It is deeply ironic that the Irish government - having spent the entire Brexit process arguing that there was no need for a border - is now seeking to impose a hard border to prevent the flow of people into the republic.

“If the Republic wants to enforce a border and its own immigration system that is fine within its own sovereign territory. But that must end at the international frontier between the UK and the Republic - not in Belfast.

“If the Garda are now actually enforcing Irish immigration policy in Belfast they are operating way outside their lawful jurisdiction.