October 7 anniversary: Palestine protest held at Queen's University Belfast after gathering to mark Hamas atrocities
It comes on the anniversary of the October 7 atrocities by Hamas, and follows a remembrance event held the night before at the university.
The remembrance event had been attended by members of the Belfast Jewish Community (a small group of orthodox Jews), deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly, and former education minister Lord Weir.
Details of today’s Palestine protest are still emerging.
The Twitter account QUB Palestine Assembly (@QUBPalestine) wrote: “Protest in Lanyon now. Come down and support! Two years into the genocide and QUB are still investing in the Israeli war machine and lying about it! Cut ties to Israel now!”
It was accompanied by a picture of two men inside the main Lanyon Building on the upper tier, one with a megaphone and his face covered, and the other holding a Palestine flag.
It also shows a banner on display reading: “Clinton out now!”
Neither the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) nor its Belfast branch have any protests listed on their Facebook page for today.
Queen’s has been contacted for comment.
The Queen’s DUP society, the Democratic Unionist Association, issued a statement condemning the demonstration and saying students were “walking around campus wearing keffiyehs over their heads”.
“These actions are intimidating and create a hostile environment for those grieving today, particularly those students of Israeli descent and those of the Jewish faith,” it said.
"Holding such a protest on the anniversary of these attacks is profoundly insensitive and disrespectful.
"This stands in stark contrast to the peaceful vigil held at Queen's last night to remember the victims of Hamas's atrocities – an event that several of our members and DUP representatives attended...
"We call on Queen's University to ensure its campus remains a place of respect and safety for all students.”