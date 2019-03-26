'Oh sweet Jesus!' - mystery M.P. reacts to Kate Hoey's No Deal Brexit remark

Northern Ireland born Labour M.P., Kate Hoey, was heckled in the House of Commons on Monday after she suggested it was wrong of M.P.s to describe the U.K. leaving the E.U. under terms set by the World Trade Organisation (W.T.O.) as a "no deal".

Ms. Hoey made the remark when asking a question of Prime Minister, Theresa May.

Labour M.P. and prominent Brexiteer, Kate Hoey, was jeered in the House of Commons on Monday. (Video/Photo: ParliamentLive.tv)

“I don’t call it a ‘no deal’, it’s not a ‘no deal’," said Ms. Hoey.

"It’s a different type of deal.”

Immediately, M.P.s began to jeer Ms. Hoey with one as of yet unidentified M.P. saying "oh, sweet Jesus!".

Ms. Hoey, who has been the M.P. for the parliamentary constituency of Vauxhall since 1989, has been at odds with her party colleagues over Brexit.

A former Minister of Sport from 1999 to 2001 under then prime minister, Tony Blair, Ms. Hoey was mocked earlier this week when she said a pro-Brexit march organised by former U.K.I.P. leader, Nigel Farage, was never meant to be a mass movement.

"The #MarchToLeave was never planned to be a mass march - 75 core marchers joined at various points by others - a symbolic march to hilight [sic] betrayal of a Remain Parliament of the referendum," tweeted Ms. Hoey.