Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was among those killed in the Real IRA attack, said the families have been tirelessly campaigning for almost 25 years for answers.

Now in his 70s, he said he and the other relatives of those killed want answers so they can finally reclaim their lives.

The bomb exploded on August 15, 1998, killing 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured.

Michael Gallagher standing at the Memorial Garden in Omagh dedicated to the victims of the Omagh bomb

Mr Heaton-Harris has said he will decide in January whether to call a fresh investigation into the bombing.

In 2021, a High Court judge recommended that the UK Government carries out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failings in the lead-up to the attack.

His ruling came after a legal challenge by the families against the Government's refusal to hold a public inquiry.

It was also recommended that the Irish government establish its own investigation.

Mr Gallagher met Mr Heaton-Harris - the 15th Northern Ireland Secretary since his campaign started - in Omagh in December.

He told the PA news agency: "You have 31 people who died in Omagh, including two unborn children, I think that's too high a price for no lessons to be learned, I think for other communities here in Northern Ireland, the UK and Republic of Ireland, any major incidents we have to examine those, learn the lessons, and we need to be in a better position if they happen again."

The Omagh families have not ruled out returning to court if the decision does not go their way.

Mr Gallagher described Mr Heaton-Harris as "very engaging", adding "his heart seems to be in the right place".

Mr Gallagher said a public inquiry is important to the families as an opportunity to examine all the evidence and question witnesses.

He said the inquest was unable to examine intelligence issues.

"There are people who in the lead-up to the Omagh bomb, on the day and afterwards, made critical decisions, and we would like an opportunity in a public forum, in a witness box, under oath that we can ask them, who did you speak to, what decisions were made and what was the outcome of those decisions," he said.

Mr Gallagher also urged the Irish Government to co-operate.

He said he asked then Taoiseach Micheal Martin last February for a meeting, but did not receive a positive response.

"The people that planted the bomb came from the Republic, they spent less than 40 minutes in Northern Ireland and they returned across the border," Mr Gallagher said.

"On that basis, 80% of the evidential opportunities lie within the Republic. We have raised this with the Dublin government but unfortunately the Dublin government hasn't engaged in the way we think they should have engaged, but hopefully that will change in the new year.

"We need joint co-operation."

