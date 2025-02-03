A Donegal woman whose son was killed in the Omagh bombing completely rejects all excuses from the bombers - because they brought a huge bomb into a busy market town and knew what could happen.

Oran Doherty's mother Bernie, appeared at the inquiry today, with her statement read by her daughter, Lisa Dillon.

He was one of four young people on a trip from Donegal to the Ulster American Folk Park when they were killed by the Real IRA bomb in Omagh in 1998.

"He was eight years old, full of life and full of fun, just a great, funny wee boy and a real character," the Buncrana woman said of her son.

Oran Doherty, 8, who was killed in the Real IRA terror attack on Omagh in 1998. Photo: PA

She had been reluctant to let him go as he was so young.

After news of the bombing, her husband rang from Omagh to break the tragic news.

"I just threw the phone. It was your worst nightmare come true," she said.

When she went to the morgue Oran had a big bruise on his cheek with a deep cut and burns. It still haunts her that she left him alone afterwards.

"As for those people responsible, I do wonder if they can sleep in their beds at night, given the absolute carnage and devastation they caused for so many families with one act of cruelty," Bernie said.

"I have listened to and read all the excuses about the fact they didn't mean to let the bomb go off at the time and in the place, and they didn't expect anyone to be in the area at the time.

"I do not accept this, and I never will. If you're prepared to transport a bomb of that magnitude into a crowded market town, then you know exactly what could happen.”

She added: "The Good Friday agreement had been signed a matter of months earlier, and people on this island finally had some hope of a peaceful future until these cowards literally blew it all away."

Bernie used to pray daily for the safety of her children. "However, after Omagh I can't seem to pray," she said.

The pain her family has endurced ever since is "unbearable" with "serious mental effects on each and every one of us".