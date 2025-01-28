Victims of the Omagh bombing on August 15, 1998, (top row, from left) James Barker, Esther Gibson, Sean McGrath, Gareth Conway, and Elizabeth Rush, (middle row, from left) Veda Short, Alan Radford, Bryan White, Brenda Logue, and Deborah Cartwright, (bottom row, from left) , Fred White, Lorraine Wilson, Geraldine Breslin, Oran Doherty and Adrian Gallagher. The first substantive hearing in the Omagh bombing inquiry which will examine whether the atrocity, in which 29 people lost their lives, could reasonably have been prevented by UK authorities is due to get underway at Strule Arts Centre in Omagh. Issue date: Tuesday January 28, 2025.

From a father recalled as a gentle giant to university students, tourists, and a very young flower girl to be, the 29 people killed in the Omagh bomb in 1998 are to be remembered during a public inquiry into the atrocity.

The impact on those survived will also be considered, with one person, who was 13 at the time of the blast describing it as “the final loss of innocence for me”.

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry is set to probe whether the bomb attack could have been prevented, but for the next four weeks the Strule Arts Centre will be filled with the memories of all those lives lost and forever changed.

On the first day of the commemorative hearings, the counsel to the inquiry Paul McGreaney KC gave a flavour of some of the evidence to be heard over the next four weeks about 29 victims.

Mr McGreaney said news of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement signed just months earlier “appeared to signal the end of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and Ireland”, adding “the feeling of peace at last seemed to permeate all around”.

However one of the worst atrocities in Northern Ireland’s history shattered that for many on August 15, 1998.

Mr McGreaney said it began in Buncrana, Co Donegal where a group of Spanish children had been visiting on a language exchange trip.

On that day they visited the Ulster-American Folk Park on the outskirts of Omagh before going into the town itself in the afternoon to shop when the bomb exploded at 3.04pm.

Fernando Blasco Baselga, a 12-year-old school boy from Madrid, and his friend James Barker, also a 12-year-old and originally from England but whose family had moved to Buncrana, both died, as well as youth leader Rocio Abad Ramos, 23.

Also on that trip was eight-year-old Oran Doherty, from Buncrana, who was described as “full of life” with an “infectious personality”.

His mother Bernie in a statement said it was a “despicable act inflicted on people of all ages and from both sides of the political divide, all in the name of what”, and said the bombers were “cowards” who “blew away” the hope of the peace accord.

Another child who died in the atrocity, Sean McLaughlin, 12, from Buncrana, was described as a “lively, lovely boy” who had written a poem presented to the then Irish president Mary McAleese about hope and peace.

Even younger was Breda Devine, who was 20-months-old when she was killed in the bombing.

She had been in the town that day to get shoes to wear as flower girl at a family wedding.

Colleagues and friends Geraldine Breslin, 43 and Ann McCombe, 48, had been working in a drapery shop, while student Debra-Anne Cartwright, 20, had been working in a beauty salon on the day they were killed in the blast.

Meanwhile 18-year-old Gareth Conway was recalled as an athletic young man who loved playing soccer and Gaelic football, and whose “life was opening up in front of him” as he was looking forward to starting an engineering course at Ulster University.

Another young man Aiden Gallagher was killed in the bomb as he shopped for a pair of jeans.

He was described as a “young man with a strong work ethic who was fascinated by anything with an engine, or a motor”, and was “the joker of his group”.

36-year-old Esther Gibson was described as a devoted Christian who taught Sunday School classes and had been looking forward to her wedding and a new chapter of her life, with her death “cutting short a life that was rich in kindness, love and promise” and her absence “profoundly felt”.

Brian McCrory, 54, a former fireman, who had gone on to join the family business, driving a crane he had nicknamed “Crafty Catherine”.

His family recalled him to the inquiry as their “gentle giant”, highlighting his kindness and how his loss is still felt today.

Former nurse Mary Grimes, 66, died in the blast along with one of her daughters Avril Monaghan, who was pregnant with twins, and her daughter Maura.